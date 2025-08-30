  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 30, 2025 18:02 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland (Source: Imagn)

The Pacific Office Automation 147 is set to mark the 25th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 30, at Portland International Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Portland track also hosted the ARCA West Series race this weekend.

Ad

The 1.967-mile-long road course has 12 turns. A total of 37 drivers have entered 37 spots for the fourth annual Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway.

Ad
Trending

As per BetMGM's odds table, NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch is the favorite at -165 to win this year’s Pacific Office Automation 147 at Darlington. Zilisch has had an impressive rookie season with seven wins so far.

Sam Mayer and the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier have tied for the second-highest odds at +800 to win on Saturday.

Haas Factory Team driver Sheldon Creed at +1000, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill at +1200, and Will Brown at +1400 round out the top five highest odds to win the Pacific Office Automation 147.

Ad

Sammy Smith and Taylor Gray have the sixth and seventh-highest odds at +1800 and +2000, respectively, on Saturday, August 30.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Portland International Raceway (via BetMGM):

  1. Connor Zilisch: -165
  2. Sam Mayer: +800
  3. Justin Allgaier: +800
  4. Sheldon Creed: +1000
  5. Austin Hill: +1200
  6. Will Brown: +1400
  7. Sammy Smith: +1800
  8. Taylor Gray: +2000
  9. Nick Sanchez: +2500
  10. Jesse Love: +2500
  11. Jack Perkins: +3000
  12. Joey Hand: +3000
  13. William Sawalich: +4000
  14. Carson Kvapil: +4000
  15. Austin Green: +6000
  16. Christian Eckes: +6000
  17. Brandon Jones: +10000
  18. Alon Day: +10000
  19. Harrison Burton: +15000
  20. Daniel Dye: +20000
  21. Alex Labbe: +20000
  22. Jeb Burton: +20000
  23. Dean Thompson: +25000
  24. Ryan Sieg: +25000
  25. Brennan Poole: +25000
  26. Josh Williams: +25000
  27. Parker Retzlaff: +25000
  28. Matt DiBenedetto: +25000
  29. Blaine Perkins: +25000
  30. Anthony Alfredo: +50000
  31. Jeremy Clements: +50000
  32. Vincente Salas: +100000
  33. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  34. Thomas Annunziata: +200000
  35. Garrett Smithley: +200000
  36. Takuma Koga: +200000
  37. Kyle Sieg: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 147-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Portland International Raceway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications