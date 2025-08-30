NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

The Pacific Office Automation 147 is set to mark the 25th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 30, at Portland International Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Portland track also hosted the ARCA West Series race this weekend.The 1.967-mile-long road course has 12 turns. A total of 37 drivers have entered 37 spots for the fourth annual Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway.As per BetMGM's odds table, NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch is the favorite at -165 to win this year’s Pacific Office Automation 147 at Darlington. Zilisch has had an impressive rookie season with seven wins so far.Sam Mayer and the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier have tied for the second-highest odds at +800 to win on Saturday.Haas Factory Team driver Sheldon Creed at +1000, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill at +1200, and Will Brown at +1400 round out the top five highest odds to win the Pacific Office Automation 147.Sammy Smith and Taylor Gray have the sixth and seventh-highest odds at +1800 and +2000, respectively, on Saturday, August 30.Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International RacewayHere's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Portland International Raceway (via BetMGM):Connor Zilisch: -165Sam Mayer: +800Justin Allgaier: +800Sheldon Creed: +1000Austin Hill: +1200Will Brown: +1400Sammy Smith: +1800Taylor Gray: +2000Nick Sanchez: +2500Jesse Love: +2500Jack Perkins: +3000Joey Hand: +3000William Sawalich: +4000Carson Kvapil: +4000Austin Green: +6000Christian Eckes: +6000Brandon Jones: +10000Alon Day: +10000Harrison Burton: +15000Daniel Dye: +20000Alex Labbe: +20000Jeb Burton: +20000Dean Thompson: +25000Ryan Sieg: +25000Brennan Poole: +25000Josh Williams: +25000Parker Retzlaff: +25000Matt DiBenedetto: +25000Blaine Perkins: +25000Anthony Alfredo: +50000Jeremy Clements: +50000Vincente Salas: +100000Ryan Ellis: +100000Thomas Annunziata: +200000Garrett Smithley: +200000Takuma Koga: +200000Kyle Sieg: +200000The live telecast of Saturday’s 147-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Portland International Raceway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM Radio.