NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Pennzoil 250 is set to mark the 21st race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 26, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Indianapolis track will also host the Cup Series race this weekend.The 2.5-mile-long oval has 9.2 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees on the front stretch. A total of 38 drivers have entered 38 spots for the 14th annual Pennzoil 250 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.As per BetMGM's odds table, NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Kyle Larson, at +110 odds, is the favorite to win this year’s Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis. This will mark Larson’s second start in the series this season. He won at Texas Motor Speedway in his first start.The defending series champion Justin Allgaier and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch have the second-highest odds at +500 to win this weekend’s race. They are followed by Aric Almirola at +700, Sheldon Creed at +1300, Austin Hill at +1300, and Sam Mayer at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Pennzoil 250.Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones have +1500 and +1800 odds to win on Saturday, July 26.Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayHere's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (via BetMGM):Kyle Larson: +110Justin Allgaier: +500Connor Zilisch: +500Aric Almirola: +700Sheldon Creed: +1300Austin Hill: +1300Sam Mayer: +1400Jesse Love: +1500Brandon Jones: +1800Carson Kvapil: +2000Taylor Gray: +2000Nick Sanchez: +2000Sammy Smith: +2200Ryan Sieg: +3000Christian Eckes: +4000William Sawalich: +6000Harrison Burton: +10000Daniel Dye: +10000Dean Thompson: +10000Parker Retzlaff: +10000Jeb Burton: +12500Josh Williams: +20000Anthony Alfredo: +20000Matt DiBenedetto: +20000Jeremy Clements: +35000Kyle Sieg: +35000Brennan Poole: +35000Ryan Ellis: +35000Leland Honeyman: +35000Josh Bilicki: +100000Blaine Perkins: +100000Mason Massey: +100000Garrett Smithley: +100000Logan Bearden: +100000David Starr: +100000Joey Gase: +100000Katherine Legge: +200000Dawson Cram: +200000The live telecast of Saturday’s 250-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on IMS Radio and SiriusXM Radio.