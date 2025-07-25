NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 25, 2025 17:22 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race at IMS (Source: Imagn)

The Pennzoil 250 is set to mark the 21st race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 26, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Indianapolis track will also host the Cup Series race this weekend.

The 2.5-mile-long oval has 9.2 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees on the front stretch. A total of 38 drivers have entered 38 spots for the 14th annual Pennzoil 250 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As per BetMGM's odds table, NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Kyle Larson, at +110 odds, is the favorite to win this year’s Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis. This will mark Larson’s second start in the series this season. He won at Texas Motor Speedway in his first start.

The defending series champion Justin Allgaier and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch have the second-highest odds at +500 to win this weekend’s race. They are followed by Aric Almirola at +700, Sheldon Creed at +1300, Austin Hill at +1300, and Sam Mayer at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Pennzoil 250.

Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones have +1500 and +1800 odds to win on Saturday, July 26.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (via BetMGM):

  1. Kyle Larson: +110
  2. Justin Allgaier: +500
  3. Connor Zilisch: +500
  4. Aric Almirola: +700
  5. Sheldon Creed: +1300
  6. Austin Hill: +1300
  7. Sam Mayer: +1400
  8. Jesse Love: +1500
  9. Brandon Jones: +1800
  10. Carson Kvapil: +2000
  11. Taylor Gray: +2000
  12. Nick Sanchez: +2000
  13. Sammy Smith: +2200
  14. Ryan Sieg: +3000
  15. Christian Eckes: +4000
  16. William Sawalich: +6000
  17. Harrison Burton: +10000
  18. Daniel Dye: +10000
  19. Dean Thompson: +10000
  20. Parker Retzlaff: +10000
  21. Jeb Burton: +12500
  22. Josh Williams: +20000
  23. Anthony Alfredo: +20000
  24. Matt DiBenedetto: +20000
  25. Jeremy Clements: +35000
  26. Kyle Sieg: +35000
  27. Brennan Poole: +35000
  28. Ryan Ellis: +35000
  29. Leland Honeyman: +35000
  30. Josh Bilicki: +100000
  31. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  32. Mason Massey: +100000
  33. Garrett Smithley: +100000
  34. Logan Bearden: +100000
  35. David Starr: +100000
  36. Joey Gase: +100000
  37. Katherine Legge: +200000
  38. Dawson Cram: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 250-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on IMS Radio and SiriusXM Radio.

