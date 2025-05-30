NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

The Tennessee Lottery 250 marks the 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, at Nashville Superspeedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET.

The 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track has 14 degrees of banking in the turns, nine degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and six degrees of banking in the backstretch.

The venue will also host the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series this weekend. A total of 39 drivers have entered 38 spots for the fifth annual Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Heading to the Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain is the favorite, per the odds table, at +325 odds to win this year’s Tennessee Lottery 250, according to BetMGM. This will mark his third start in the series this season.

The defending Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, and Aric Almirola tied for the second-highest odds at +350 to win this weekend’s race. Allgaier won this event in 2022.

They are followed by Austin Hill at +1000, Jesse Love at +1000, Brandon Jones at +1000, Sam Mayer at +1200, Sheldon Creed at +1200, Connor Zilisch at +1200, and Sammy Smith at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Tennessee Lottery 250.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Ross Chastain: +325 Justin Allgaier: +350 Aric Almirola: +350 Austin Hill: +1000 Jesse Love: +1000 Brandon Jones: +1000 Sam Mayer: +1200 Sheldon Creed: +1200 Connor Zilisch: +1200 Sammy Smith: +1600 Taylor Gray: +2000 Carson Kvapil: +2000 Ryan Sieg: +2500 Nick Sanchez: +4000 Christian Eckes: +5000 William Sawalich: +6000 Harrison Burton: +6000 Corey Day: +10000 Daniel Dye: +10000 Dean Thompson: +25000 Anthony Alfredo: +25000 Parker Retzlaff: +25000 Matt DiBenedetto: +25000 Jeremy Clements: +25000 Jeffrey Earnhardt: +25000 Jeb Burton: +25000 Josh Williams: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Brennan Poole: +50000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Kris Wright: +100000 Myatt Snider: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000 Logan Bearden: +100000 Nick Leitz: +100000 Thomas Annunziata: +100000 Katherine Legge: +100000 Mason Maggio: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 250-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Nashville Superspeedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.

