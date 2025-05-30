  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 30, 2025 18:33 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Nashville (Source: Imagn)

The Tennessee Lottery 250 marks the 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, at Nashville Superspeedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET.

Ad

The 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track has 14 degrees of banking in the turns, nine degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and six degrees of banking in the backstretch.

The venue will also host the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series this weekend. A total of 39 drivers have entered 38 spots for the fifth annual Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Heading to the Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain is the favorite, per the odds table, at +325 odds to win this year’s Tennessee Lottery 250, according to BetMGM. This will mark his third start in the series this season.

The defending Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, and Aric Almirola tied for the second-highest odds at +350 to win this weekend’s race. Allgaier won this event in 2022.

Ad

They are followed by Austin Hill at +1000, Jesse Love at +1000, Brandon Jones at +1000, Sam Mayer at +1200, Sheldon Creed at +1200, Connor Zilisch at +1200, and Sammy Smith at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Tennessee Lottery 250.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Ad
  1. Ross Chastain: +325
  2. Justin Allgaier: +350
  3. Aric Almirola: +350
  4. Austin Hill: +1000
  5. Jesse Love: +1000
  6. Brandon Jones: +1000
  7. Sam Mayer: +1200
  8. Sheldon Creed: +1200
  9. Connor Zilisch: +1200
  10. Sammy Smith: +1600
  11. Taylor Gray: +2000
  12. Carson Kvapil: +2000
  13. Ryan Sieg: +2500
  14. Nick Sanchez: +4000
  15. Christian Eckes: +5000
  16. William Sawalich: +6000
  17. Harrison Burton: +6000
  18. Corey Day: +10000
  19. Daniel Dye: +10000
  20. Dean Thompson: +25000
  21. Anthony Alfredo: +25000
  22. Parker Retzlaff: +25000
  23. Matt DiBenedetto: +25000
  24. Jeremy Clements: +25000
  25. Jeffrey Earnhardt: +25000
  26. Jeb Burton: +25000
  27. Josh Williams: +50000
  28. Kyle Sieg: +50000
  29. Brennan Poole: +50000
  30. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  31. Kris Wright: +100000
  32. Myatt Snider: +100000
  33. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  34. Mason Massey: +100000
  35. Logan Bearden: +100000
  36. Nick Leitz: +100000
  37. Thomas Annunziata: +100000
  38. Katherine Legge: +100000
  39. Mason Maggio: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 250-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Nashville Superspeedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications