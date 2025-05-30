NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

The Tennessee Lottery 250 marks the 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, at Nashville Superspeedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET.
The 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track has 14 degrees of banking in the turns, nine degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and six degrees of banking in the backstretch.
The venue will also host the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series this weekend. A total of 39 drivers have entered 38 spots for the fifth annual Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Heading to the Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain is the favorite, per the odds table, at +325 odds to win this year’s Tennessee Lottery 250, according to BetMGM. This will mark his third start in the series this season.
The defending Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, and Aric Almirola tied for the second-highest odds at +350 to win this weekend’s race. Allgaier won this event in 2022.
They are followed by Austin Hill at +1000, Jesse Love at +1000, Brandon Jones at +1000, Sam Mayer at +1200, Sheldon Creed at +1200, Connor Zilisch at +1200, and Sammy Smith at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Tennessee Lottery 250.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Nashville Superspeedway:
- Ross Chastain: +325
- Justin Allgaier: +350
- Aric Almirola: +350
- Austin Hill: +1000
- Jesse Love: +1000
- Brandon Jones: +1000
- Sam Mayer: +1200
- Sheldon Creed: +1200
- Connor Zilisch: +1200
- Sammy Smith: +1600
- Taylor Gray: +2000
- Carson Kvapil: +2000
- Ryan Sieg: +2500
- Nick Sanchez: +4000
- Christian Eckes: +5000
- William Sawalich: +6000
- Harrison Burton: +6000
- Corey Day: +10000
- Daniel Dye: +10000
- Dean Thompson: +25000
- Anthony Alfredo: +25000
- Parker Retzlaff: +25000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +25000
- Jeremy Clements: +25000
- Jeffrey Earnhardt: +25000
- Jeb Burton: +25000
- Josh Williams: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Brennan Poole: +50000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Kris Wright: +100000
- Myatt Snider: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Mason Massey: +100000
- Logan Bearden: +100000
- Nick Leitz: +100000
- Thomas Annunziata: +100000
- Katherine Legge: +100000
- Mason Maggio: +100000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 250-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Nashville Superspeedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.
