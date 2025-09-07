  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Playoff Field Set: Who are the 12 drivers who qualified after Connor Zilisch's win at Gateway?

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Playoff Field Set: Who are the 12 drivers who qualified after Connor Zilisch’s win at Gateway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 07, 2025 17:29 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at WWTR - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at WWTR (Source: Imagn)

The 26-race NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season came to an end with the conclusion of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at World Wide Technology Raceway, where Connor Zilisch secured his series-leading ninth win of the season.

The result of the regular-season finale sets the 12-driver Xfinity Series playoff field. These drivers will compete in the seven postseason races to become the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion.

Eight of the 12 playoff positions were already decided via victories. With no new winner from below the cut-off line at World Wide Technology Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray, Hass Factory Team driver Sheldon Creed, AM Racing driver Harrison Burton, and Carson Kvapil clinched the final four spots in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

Christian Eckes, Jeb Burton, and William Sawalich, who were in contention, were knocked out of the race for playoffs.

Sawalich, who needed a win to make the playoffs, spoke about missing the playoffs and said (via NASCAR.com):

“The 88 (Zilisch), he was on rails tonight. I think he was definitely the best car all night… We didn’t make the playoffs, but we certainly gave them a run for their money.”

The potential drivers who missed the playoff this season are Christian Eckes, Ryan Sieg, and Dean Thompson.

NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff field: 12 drivers who advanced to postseason

With 12 out of 38 Xfinity drivers advancing to the 2025 Xfinity Series championship, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch, who has had a great season so far with nine wins, grabbed the top spot to begin the Round of 12.

Carson Kvapil, Sheldon Creed, Harrison Burton, and Austin Hill enter into the first round of playoffs as the four drivers below the cut-off line.

See below the 12 drivers who make the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs:

  1. Connor Zilisch - 2064
  2. Justin Allgaier - 2035
  3. Sam Mayer - 2016
  4. Jesse Love - 2013
  5. Brandon Jones - 2013
  6. Sammy Smith - 2009
  7. Nick Sanchez - 2006
  8. Taylor Gray - 2005

CUTOFF LINE

  1. Carson Kvapil - 2005
  2. Sheldon Creed - 2003
  3. Harrison Burton - 2002
  4. Austin Hill - 2000

The Xfinity Series returns next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 300, the first race of the 2025 playoff season. The action will go live at 7:30 pm ET on Sunday, September 13, 2025.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today's top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
