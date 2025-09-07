NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Playoff Field Set: Who are the 12 drivers who qualified after Connor Zilisch’s win at Gateway?

The 26-race NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season came to an end with the conclusion of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at World Wide Technology Raceway, where Connor Zilisch secured his series-leading ninth win of the season.The result of the regular-season finale sets the 12-driver Xfinity Series playoff field. These drivers will compete in the seven postseason races to become the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion.Eight of the 12 playoff positions were already decided via victories. With no new winner from below the cut-off line at World Wide Technology Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray, Hass Factory Team driver Sheldon Creed, AM Racing driver Harrison Burton, and Carson Kvapil clinched the final four spots in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.Christian Eckes, Jeb Burton, and William Sawalich, who were in contention, were knocked out of the race for playoffs.Sawalich, who needed a win to make the playoffs, spoke about missing the playoffs and said (via NASCAR.com):“The 88 (Zilisch), he was on rails tonight. I think he was definitely the best car all night… We didn’t make the playoffs, but we certainly gave them a run for their money.”The potential drivers who missed the playoff this season are Christian Eckes, Ryan Sieg, and Dean Thompson.NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff field: 12 drivers who advanced to postseasonWith 12 out of 38 Xfinity drivers advancing to the 2025 Xfinity Series championship, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch, who has had a great season so far with nine wins, grabbed the top spot to begin the Round of 12.Carson Kvapil, Sheldon Creed, Harrison Burton, and Austin Hill enter into the first round of playoffs as the four drivers below the cut-off line.See below the 12 drivers who make the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs:Connor Zilisch - 2064Justin Allgaier - 2035Sam Mayer - 2016Jesse Love - 2013Brandon Jones - 2013Sammy Smith - 2009Nick Sanchez - 2006Taylor Gray - 2005CUTOFF LINECarson Kvapil - 2005Sheldon Creed - 2003Harrison Burton - 2002Austin Hill - 2000The Xfinity Series returns next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 300, the first race of the 2025 playoff season. The action will go live at 7:30 pm ET on Sunday, September 13, 2025.