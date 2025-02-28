NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

The Focused Health 250 marks the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 1, at Circuit of the Americas, and the green flag will drop at 2:30 pm ET.

Ad

The new COTA layout, a 2.356-mile-long road course, features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course. The venue will also host the Cup Series. 41 drivers have entered 38 spots for the fifth annual Focused Health 250 at the 2.356-mile-long road course.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Heading to the Circuit of the Americas, rookie Connor Zilisch is the favorite, per the odds table, at +175 odds to win this year’s Focused Health 250, according to asvegassportsbetting.com. Zilisch won the Watkins Glen International road course race last year on his Xfinity debut.

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver William Byron stands in second place at +275 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by another Cup Series regular, Ross Chastain, at +325, Sam Mayer at +1400, and last week's winner, Austin Hill, at +1800 in the top five highest odds to win the Focused Health 250.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, has the sixth-highest odds at +2000 to win on Saturday. Whereas, the season-opening Daytona race winner Jesse Love has the ninth-highest odds at +4000.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

Here's a look at the odds for all 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas:

Ad

Connor Zilisch: +175 William Byron: +275 Ross Chastain: +325 Sam Mayer: +1400 Austin Hill: +1800 Justin Allgaier: +2000 Sheldon Creed: +2000 Carson Hocevar: +2500 Corey Heim: +2500 Sammy Smith: +3500 Taylor Gray: +3500 Jesse Love: +4000 Carson Kvapil: +6600 Christian Eckes: +8000 Harrison Burton: +8000 Nick Sanchez: +8000 Riley Herbst: +8000 William Sawalich: +8000 Brandon Jones: +12500 Ryan Sieg: +12500 Parker Retzlaff: +15000 Anthony Alfredo: +20000 Austin Green: +10000 Jeb Burton: +25000 Thomas Annunziata: +25000 Daniel Dye: +30000 Matt DiBenedetto: +30000 Sage Karam: +6600 Alex Labbe: +30000 Jeremy Clements: +40000 Josh Williams: +40000 Preston Pardus: +40000 Blaine Perkins: +50000 Brad Perez: +50000 Dean Thompson: +50000 Josh Bilicki: +50000 Kris Wright: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Ryan Ellis: +50000 Baltazar Leguizamon: +50000 Brennan Poole: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 156-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback