NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

The Focused Health 250 marks the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 1, at Circuit of the Americas, and the green flag will drop at 2:30 pm ET.
The new COTA layout, a 2.356-mile-long road course, features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course. The venue will also host the Cup Series. 41 drivers have entered 38 spots for the fifth annual Focused Health 250 at the 2.356-mile-long road course.
Heading to the Circuit of the Americas, rookie Connor Zilisch is the favorite, per the odds table, at +175 odds to win this year’s Focused Health 250, according to asvegassportsbetting.com. Zilisch won the Watkins Glen International road course race last year on his Xfinity debut.
NASCAR Cup Series regular driver William Byron stands in second place at +275 odds to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by another Cup Series regular, Ross Chastain, at +325, Sam Mayer at +1400, and last week's winner, Austin Hill, at +1800 in the top five highest odds to win the Focused Health 250.
The defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, has the sixth-highest odds at +2000 to win on Saturday. Whereas, the season-opening Daytona race winner Jesse Love has the ninth-highest odds at +4000.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas
Here's a look at the odds for all 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas:
- Connor Zilisch: +175
- William Byron: +275
- Ross Chastain: +325
- Sam Mayer: +1400
- Austin Hill: +1800
- Justin Allgaier: +2000
- Sheldon Creed: +2000
- Carson Hocevar: +2500
- Corey Heim: +2500
- Sammy Smith: +3500
- Taylor Gray: +3500
- Jesse Love: +4000
- Carson Kvapil: +6600
- Christian Eckes: +8000
- Harrison Burton: +8000
- Nick Sanchez: +8000
- Riley Herbst: +8000
- William Sawalich: +8000
- Brandon Jones: +12500
- Ryan Sieg: +12500
- Parker Retzlaff: +15000
- Anthony Alfredo: +20000
- Austin Green: +10000
- Jeb Burton: +25000
- Thomas Annunziata: +25000
- Daniel Dye: +30000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +30000
- Sage Karam: +6600
- Alex Labbe: +30000
- Jeremy Clements: +40000
- Josh Williams: +40000
- Preston Pardus: +40000
- Blaine Perkins: +50000
- Brad Perez: +50000
- Dean Thompson: +50000
- Josh Bilicki: +50000
- Kris Wright: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Ryan Ellis: +50000
- Baltazar Leguizamon: +50000
- Brennan Poole: +50000
The live telecast of Sunday’s 156-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN.