NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 28, 2025 14:36 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Focused Health 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at COTA (Source: Imagn)

The Focused Health 250 marks the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 1, at Circuit of the Americas, and the green flag will drop at 2:30 pm ET.

Ad

The new COTA layout, a 2.356-mile-long road course, features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course. The venue will also host the Cup Series. 41 drivers have entered 38 spots for the fifth annual Focused Health 250 at the 2.356-mile-long road course.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Heading to the Circuit of the Americas, rookie Connor Zilisch is the favorite, per the odds table, at +175 odds to win this year’s Focused Health 250, according to asvegassportsbetting.com. Zilisch won the Watkins Glen International road course race last year on his Xfinity debut.

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver William Byron stands in second place at +275 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by another Cup Series regular, Ross Chastain, at +325, Sam Mayer at +1400, and last week's winner, Austin Hill, at +1800 in the top five highest odds to win the Focused Health 250.

Ad
Ad

The defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, has the sixth-highest odds at +2000 to win on Saturday. Whereas, the season-opening Daytona race winner Jesse Love has the ninth-highest odds at +4000.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

Here's a look at the odds for all 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas:

Ad
  1. Connor Zilisch: +175
  2. William Byron: +275
  3. Ross Chastain: +325
  4. Sam Mayer: +1400
  5. Austin Hill: +1800
  6. Justin Allgaier: +2000
  7. Sheldon Creed: +2000
  8. Carson Hocevar: +2500
  9. Corey Heim: +2500
  10. Sammy Smith: +3500
  11. Taylor Gray: +3500
  12. Jesse Love: +4000
  13. Carson Kvapil: +6600
  14. Christian Eckes: +8000
  15. Harrison Burton: +8000
  16. Nick Sanchez: +8000
  17. Riley Herbst: +8000
  18. William Sawalich: +8000
  19. Brandon Jones: +12500
  20. Ryan Sieg: +12500
  21. Parker Retzlaff: +15000
  22. Anthony Alfredo: +20000
  23. Austin Green: +10000
  24. Jeb Burton: +25000
  25. Thomas Annunziata: +25000
  26. Daniel Dye: +30000
  27. Matt DiBenedetto: +30000
  28. Sage Karam: +6600
  29. Alex Labbe: +30000
  30. Jeremy Clements: +40000
  31. Josh Williams: +40000
  32. Preston Pardus: +40000
  33. Blaine Perkins: +50000
  34. Brad Perez: +50000
  35. Dean Thompson: +50000
  36. Josh Bilicki: +50000
  37. Kris Wright: +50000
  38. Kyle Sieg: +50000
  39. Ryan Ellis: +50000
  40. Baltazar Leguizamon: +50000
  41. Brennan Poole: +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s 156-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी