NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 07, 2025 15:01 GMT
NASCAR: United Rentals 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The GOVX 200 marks the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled on Saturday, March 8, at Phoenix Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 5 pm ET.

The one-mile, low-banked tri-oval features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees on the backstretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series and ARCA Series. Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 21st annual GOVX 200 at the Phoenix Raceway.

Heading to the Phoenix Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400 odds to win this year’s GOVX 200, according to BetMGM. Almirola is a veteran NASCAR driver who competes part-time in the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Alex Bowman and the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, are tied for second place at +425 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by rookie driver and last weekend’s winner Connor Zilisch at +900, Sheldon Creed at +1000, and Jesse Love at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the GOVX 200.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill has the ninth-highest odds at +1600 to win on Saturday. Whereas Sammy Smith, who won this event in 2023, has the sixth-highest odds at +1300.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all 38 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Phoenix Raceway:

  1. Aric Almirola: +400
  2. Alex Bowman: +425
  3. Justin Allgaier: +425
  4. Connor Zilisch: +900
  5. Sheldon Creed: +1000
  6. Jesse Love: +1100
  7. Sammy Smith: +1300
  8. Sam Mayer: +1400
  9. Taylor Gray: +1400
  10. Carson Kvapil: +1500
  11. Austin Hill: +1600
  12. Brandon Jones: +1600
  13. William Sawalich: +2000
  14. Christian Eckes: +4000
  15. Ryan Sieg: +5000
  16. Nick Sanchez: +5000
  17. Harrison Burton: +8000
  18. Josh Williams: +30000
  19. Daniel Dye: +30000
  20. Dean Thompson: +30000
  21. Jeb Burton: +30000
  22. Anthony Alfredo: +30000
  23. Matt DiBenedetto: +30000
  24. Parker Retzlaff: +30000
  25. Jeremy Clements: +50000
  26. Kyle Sieg: +50000
  27. Nick Leitz: +100000
  28. Garrett Smithley: +100000
  29. Joey Gase: +100000
  30. Brennan Poole: +100000
  31. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  32. Kris Wright: +100000
  33. Josh Bilicki: +100000
  34. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  35. Greg Van Alst: +100000
  36. Thomas Annunziata: +100000
  37. Dawson Cram: +100000
  38. Brad Perez: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 200-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Phoenix Raceway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN.

हिन्दी