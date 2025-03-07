NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

The GOVX 200 marks the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled on Saturday, March 8, at Phoenix Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 5 pm ET.

Ad

The one-mile, low-banked tri-oval features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees on the backstretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series and ARCA Series. Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 21st annual GOVX 200 at the Phoenix Raceway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Heading to the Phoenix Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400 odds to win this year’s GOVX 200, according to BetMGM. Almirola is a veteran NASCAR driver who competes part-time in the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Alex Bowman and the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, are tied for second place at +425 odds to win this weekend’s race.

Ad

They are followed by rookie driver and last weekend’s winner Connor Zilisch at +900, Sheldon Creed at +1000, and Jesse Love at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the GOVX 200.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill has the ninth-highest odds at +1600 to win on Saturday. Whereas Sammy Smith, who won this event in 2023, has the sixth-highest odds at +1300.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all 38 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Phoenix Raceway:

Aric Almirola: +400 Alex Bowman: +425 Justin Allgaier: +425 Connor Zilisch: +900 Sheldon Creed: +1000 Jesse Love: +1100 Sammy Smith: +1300 Sam Mayer: +1400 Taylor Gray: +1400 Carson Kvapil: +1500 Austin Hill: +1600 Brandon Jones: +1600 William Sawalich: +2000 Christian Eckes: +4000 Ryan Sieg: +5000 Nick Sanchez: +5000 Harrison Burton: +8000 Josh Williams: +30000 Daniel Dye: +30000 Dean Thompson: +30000 Jeb Burton: +30000 Anthony Alfredo: +30000 Matt DiBenedetto: +30000 Parker Retzlaff: +30000 Jeremy Clements: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Nick Leitz: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +100000 Joey Gase: +100000 Brennan Poole: +100000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Kris Wright: +100000 Josh Bilicki: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Greg Van Alst: +100000 Thomas Annunziata: +100000 Dawson Cram: +100000 Brad Perez: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 200-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Phoenix Raceway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback