NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

The GOVX 200 marks the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled on Saturday, March 8, at Phoenix Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 5 pm ET.
The one-mile, low-banked tri-oval features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees on the backstretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series and ARCA Series. Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 21st annual GOVX 200 at the Phoenix Raceway.
Heading to the Phoenix Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the favorite, per the odds table, at +400 odds to win this year’s GOVX 200, according to BetMGM. Almirola is a veteran NASCAR driver who competes part-time in the Xfinity Series.
NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Alex Bowman and the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, are tied for second place at +425 odds to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by rookie driver and last weekend’s winner Connor Zilisch at +900, Sheldon Creed at +1000, and Jesse Love at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the GOVX 200.
Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill has the ninth-highest odds at +1600 to win on Saturday. Whereas Sammy Smith, who won this event in 2023, has the sixth-highest odds at +1300.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway
Here's a look at the odds for all 38 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Sunday at the Phoenix Raceway:
- Aric Almirola: +400
- Alex Bowman: +425
- Justin Allgaier: +425
- Connor Zilisch: +900
- Sheldon Creed: +1000
- Jesse Love: +1100
- Sammy Smith: +1300
- Sam Mayer: +1400
- Taylor Gray: +1400
- Carson Kvapil: +1500
- Austin Hill: +1600
- Brandon Jones: +1600
- William Sawalich: +2000
- Christian Eckes: +4000
- Ryan Sieg: +5000
- Nick Sanchez: +5000
- Harrison Burton: +8000
- Josh Williams: +30000
- Daniel Dye: +30000
- Dean Thompson: +30000
- Jeb Burton: +30000
- Anthony Alfredo: +30000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +30000
- Parker Retzlaff: +30000
- Jeremy Clements: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Nick Leitz: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +100000
- Joey Gase: +100000
- Brennan Poole: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Kris Wright: +100000
- Josh Bilicki: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Greg Van Alst: +100000
- Thomas Annunziata: +100000
- Dawson Cram: +100000
- Brad Perez: +100000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 200-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Phoenix Raceway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN.