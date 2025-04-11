NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The SciAps 300 marks the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 5 pm ET.
The 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track has 24 to 28 degrees of banking in turns and four to eight degrees of banking on the straightaways. The venue will also host the Cup and Truck Series this weekend. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 39th annual SciAps 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway.
Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at -140 odds to win this year’s SciAps 300, according to BetMGM. He is making his second start of the series this season.
Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, has the second-highest odds at +400 odds to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by Sheldon Creed at +700, Sam Mayer at +1200, Brandon Jones at +1200, and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the SciAps 300.
Daytona Xfinity winner Jesse Love has the sixth-highest odds at +1600 to win on Saturday. Two-time Xfinity winner of the season Austin Hill has the seventh-highest odds at +2000.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 40 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Bristol Motor Speedway:
- Kyle Larson: -140
- Justin Allgaier: +400
- Sheldon Creed: +700
- Sam Mayer: +1200
- Brandon Jones: +1200
- Connor Zilisch: +1600
- Jesse Love: +1800
- Austin Hill: +2000
- Carson Kvapil: +2000
- Taylor Gray: +2500
- Sammy Smith: +3000
- Christian Eckes: +4000
- Ryan Sieg: +6000
- William Sawalich: +6000
- Justin Bonsignore: +10000
- Nick Sanchez: +10000
- Harrison Burton: +10000
- Corey Heim: +10000
- Daniel Dye: +15000
- Jeremy Clements: +15000
- Dean Thompson: +25000
- Anthony Alfredo: +35000
- Jeb Burton: +35000
- Josh Williams: +50000
- Parker Retzlaff: +50000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +100000
- Tyler Tomassi: +100000
- Brennan Poole: +100000
- Kris Wright: +100000
- C.J. McLaughlin: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +100000
- Alex Labbe: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Thomas Annunziata: +100000
- Mason Massey: +100000
- Greg Van Alst: +100000
- Mason Maggio: +100000
- Dawson Cram: +100000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 159.9-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.