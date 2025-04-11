NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The SciAps 300 marks the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 5 pm ET.

The 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track has 24 to 28 degrees of banking in turns and four to eight degrees of banking on the straightaways. The venue will also host the Cup and Truck Series this weekend. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 39th annual SciAps 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at -140 odds to win this year’s SciAps 300, according to BetMGM. He is making his second start of the series this season.

Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, has the second-highest odds at +400 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Sheldon Creed at +700, Sam Mayer at +1200, Brandon Jones at +1200, and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the SciAps 300.

Daytona Xfinity winner Jesse Love has the sixth-highest odds at +1600 to win on Saturday. Two-time Xfinity winner of the season Austin Hill has the seventh-highest odds at +2000.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 40 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson: -140 Justin Allgaier: +400 Sheldon Creed: +700 Sam Mayer: +1200 Brandon Jones: +1200 Connor Zilisch: +1600 Jesse Love: +1800 Austin Hill: +2000 Carson Kvapil: +2000 Taylor Gray: +2500 Sammy Smith: +3000 Christian Eckes: +4000 Ryan Sieg: +6000 William Sawalich: +6000 Justin Bonsignore: +10000 Nick Sanchez: +10000 Harrison Burton: +10000 Corey Heim: +10000 Daniel Dye: +15000 Jeremy Clements: +15000 Dean Thompson: +25000 Anthony Alfredo: +35000 Jeb Burton: +35000 Josh Williams: +50000 Parker Retzlaff: +50000 Matt DiBenedetto: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +100000 Tyler Tomassi: +100000 Brennan Poole: +100000 Kris Wright: +100000 C.J. McLaughlin: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +100000 Alex Labbe: +100000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Thomas Annunziata: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000 Greg Van Alst: +100000 Mason Maggio: +100000 Dawson Cram: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 159.9-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

