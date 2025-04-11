NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 11, 2025 17:27 GMT
The SciAps 300 marks the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 5 pm ET.

The 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track has 24 to 28 degrees of banking in turns and four to eight degrees of banking on the straightaways. The venue will also host the Cup and Truck Series this weekend. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 39th annual SciAps 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at -140 odds to win this year’s SciAps 300, according to BetMGM. He is making his second start of the series this season.

Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, has the second-highest odds at +400 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Sheldon Creed at +700, Sam Mayer at +1200, Brandon Jones at +1200, and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the SciAps 300.

Daytona Xfinity winner Jesse Love has the sixth-highest odds at +1600 to win on Saturday. Two-time Xfinity winner of the season Austin Hill has the seventh-highest odds at +2000.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 40 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson: -140
  2. Justin Allgaier: +400
  3. Sheldon Creed: +700
  4. Sam Mayer: +1200
  5. Brandon Jones: +1200
  6. Connor Zilisch: +1600
  7. Jesse Love: +1800
  8. Austin Hill: +2000
  9. Carson Kvapil: +2000
  10. Taylor Gray: +2500
  11. Sammy Smith: +3000
  12. Christian Eckes: +4000
  13. Ryan Sieg: +6000
  14. William Sawalich: +6000
  15. Justin Bonsignore: +10000
  16. Nick Sanchez: +10000
  17. Harrison Burton: +10000
  18. Corey Heim: +10000
  19. Daniel Dye: +15000
  20. Jeremy Clements: +15000
  21. Dean Thompson: +25000
  22. Anthony Alfredo: +35000
  23. Jeb Burton: +35000
  24. Josh Williams: +50000
  25. Parker Retzlaff: +50000
  26. Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
  27. Kyle Sieg: +100000
  28. Tyler Tomassi: +100000
  29. Brennan Poole: +100000
  30. Kris Wright: +100000
  31. C.J. McLaughlin: +100000
  32. Garrett Smithley: +100000
  33. Alex Labbe: +100000
  34. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  35. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  36. Thomas Annunziata: +100000
  37. Mason Massey: +100000
  38. Greg Van Alst: +100000
  39. Mason Maggio: +100000
  40. Dawson Cram: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 159.9-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

