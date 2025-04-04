NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 marks the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, at Darlington Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.

The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track has 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 and 3 degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 43rd annual Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at the Darlington Raceway.

Heading to the Darlington Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series regular Christopher Bell is the favorite, per the odds table, at +150 odds to win this year’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, according to BetMGM. He is making his first start of the series this season.

Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, and Cup Series regular Ross Chastain tied for the second-highest odds at +475 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by former Cup champion Chase Elliott at +700, Sheldon Creed at +1000, Austin Hill at +1100, and Sam Mayer at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch has the sixth-highest odds at +1600 to win on Saturday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all 39 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Darlington Raceway:

Christopher Bell: +150 Ross Chastain: +475 Justin Allgaier: +475 Chase Elliott: +700 Sheldon Creed: +1000 Austin Hill: +1100 Sam Mayer: +1100 Connor Zilisch: +1600 Sammy Smith: +3000 Jesse Love: +3000 Brandon Jones: +3500 Ryan Sieg: +5000 Taylor Gray: +5000 Carson Kvapil: +6000 Christian Eckes: +8000 William Sawalich: +8000 Nick Sanchez: +8000 Harrison Burton: +10000 Anthony Alfredo: +35000 Jeb Burton: +35000 Daniel Dye: +35000 Dean Thompson: +35000 Josh Williams: +35000 Brennan Poole: +35000 Parker Retzlaff: +50000 Matt DiBenedetto: +50000 Jeremy Clements: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Kris Wright: +100000 Josh Bilicki: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +200000 Nick Leitz: +200000 Blaine Perkins: +200000 Austin Green: +200000 Ryan Ellis: +200000 Leland Honeyman: +200000 Dawson Cram: +200000 Mason Massey: +200000 Greg Van Alst: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 200-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

