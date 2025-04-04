  • home icon
NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 04, 2025 14:38 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington (Source: Getty Images)

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 marks the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, at Darlington Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.

The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track has 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 and 3 degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 43rd annual Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at the Darlington Raceway.

Heading to the Darlington Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series regular Christopher Bell is the favorite, per the odds table, at +150 odds to win this year’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, according to BetMGM. He is making his first start of the series this season.

Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, and Cup Series regular Ross Chastain tied for the second-highest odds at +475 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by former Cup champion Chase Elliott at +700, Sheldon Creed at +1000, Austin Hill at +1100, and Sam Mayer at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch has the sixth-highest odds at +1600 to win on Saturday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all 39 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Darlington Raceway:

  1. Christopher Bell: +150
  2. Ross Chastain: +475
  3. Justin Allgaier: +475
  4. Chase Elliott: +700
  5. Sheldon Creed: +1000
  6. Austin Hill: +1100
  7. Sam Mayer: +1100
  8. Connor Zilisch: +1600
  9. Sammy Smith: +3000
  10. Jesse Love: +3000
  11. Brandon Jones: +3500
  12. Ryan Sieg: +5000
  13. Taylor Gray: +5000
  14. Carson Kvapil: +6000
  15. Christian Eckes: +8000
  16. William Sawalich: +8000
  17. Nick Sanchez: +8000
  18. Harrison Burton: +10000
  19. Anthony Alfredo: +35000
  20. Jeb Burton: +35000
  21. Daniel Dye: +35000
  22. Dean Thompson: +35000
  23. Josh Williams: +35000
  24. Brennan Poole: +35000
  25. Parker Retzlaff: +50000
  26. Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
  27. Jeremy Clements: +50000
  28. Kyle Sieg: +50000
  29. Kris Wright: +100000
  30. Josh Bilicki: +100000
  31. Garrett Smithley: +200000
  32. Nick Leitz: +200000
  33. Blaine Perkins: +200000
  34. Austin Green: +200000
  35. Ryan Ellis: +200000
  36. Leland Honeyman: +200000
  37. Dawson Cram: +200000
  38. Mason Massey: +200000
  39. Greg Van Alst: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 200-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

