NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 marks the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, at Darlington Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.
The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track has 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 and 3 degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 43rd annual Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at the Darlington Raceway.
Heading to the Darlington Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series regular Christopher Bell is the favorite, per the odds table, at +150 odds to win this year’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, according to BetMGM. He is making his first start of the series this season.
Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, and Cup Series regular Ross Chastain tied for the second-highest odds at +475 odds to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by former Cup champion Chase Elliott at +700, Sheldon Creed at +1000, Austin Hill at +1100, and Sam Mayer at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.
Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch has the sixth-highest odds at +1600 to win on Saturday.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway
Here's a look at the odds for all 39 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Darlington Raceway:
- Christopher Bell: +150
- Ross Chastain: +475
- Justin Allgaier: +475
- Chase Elliott: +700
- Sheldon Creed: +1000
- Austin Hill: +1100
- Sam Mayer: +1100
- Connor Zilisch: +1600
- Sammy Smith: +3000
- Jesse Love: +3000
- Brandon Jones: +3500
- Ryan Sieg: +5000
- Taylor Gray: +5000
- Carson Kvapil: +6000
- Christian Eckes: +8000
- William Sawalich: +8000
- Nick Sanchez: +8000
- Harrison Burton: +10000
- Anthony Alfredo: +35000
- Jeb Burton: +35000
- Daniel Dye: +35000
- Dean Thompson: +35000
- Josh Williams: +35000
- Brennan Poole: +35000
- Parker Retzlaff: +50000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
- Jeremy Clements: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Kris Wright: +100000
- Josh Bilicki: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +200000
- Nick Leitz: +200000
- Blaine Perkins: +200000
- Austin Green: +200000
- Ryan Ellis: +200000
- Leland Honeyman: +200000
- Dawson Cram: +200000
- Mason Massey: +200000
- Greg Van Alst: +200000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 200-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.