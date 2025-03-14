NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The LiUNA! marks the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 15, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 pm ET.
The 1.5-mile, tri-oval track features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series and Truck Series. Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 29th annual The LiUNA! at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Heading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the favorite, per the odds table, at +310 odds to win this year’s The LiUNA!, according to BetMGM. The defending Xfinity Series driver is coming off a top-five finish.
Aric Almirola, who competes part-time in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing, stands at second place at +350 odds to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by Sheldon Creed at +700, Sam Mayer at +900, Austin Hill at +900, and rookie driver and last weekend’s winner Connor Zilisch at +1000 in the top five highest odds to win the The LiUNA!.
Richard Childress Racing driver and Daytona winner Jesse Love has the sixth-highest odds at +1300 to win on Saturday. RSS Racing driver Ryan Sieg has seventh-highest odds at +1400 to win first of the season.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 38 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
- Justin Allgaier: +310
- Aric Almirola: +350
- Sheldon Creed: +700
- Sam Mayer: +900
- Austin Hill: +900
- Connor Zilisch: +1000
- Jesse Love: +1300
- Ryan Sieg: +1400
- Brandon Jones: +1600
- Christian Eckes: +1600
- Sammy Smith: +2000
- Taylor Gray: +2000
- Carson Kvapil: +2500
- William Sawalich: +3000
- Nick Sanchez: +3000
- Harrison Burton: +6000
- Josh Williams: +10000
- Daniel Dye: +12500
- Dean Thompson: +15000
- Anthony Alfredo: +15000
- Kris Wight: +20000
- Parker Retzlaff: +25000
- Jeremy Clements: +30000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +35000
- Jeb Burton: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Austin Green: +75000
- Brennan Poole: +75000
- Josh Bilicki: +75000
- Patrick Emerling: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +100000
- Joey Gase: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Greg Van Alst: +100000
- Leland Honeyman: +100000
- Dawson Cram: +100000
- Mason Massey: +100000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.