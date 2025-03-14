NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 14, 2025 15:54 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series-Ambetter Health 302 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The LiUNA! marks the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 15, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 pm ET.

Ad

The 1.5-mile, tri-oval track features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series and Truck Series. Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 29th annual The LiUNA! at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Heading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the favorite, per the odds table, at +310 odds to win this year’s The LiUNA!, according to BetMGM. The defending Xfinity Series driver is coming off a top-five finish.

Aric Almirola, who competes part-time in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing, stands at second place at +350 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Sheldon Creed at +700, Sam Mayer at +900, Austin Hill at +900, and rookie driver and last weekend’s winner Connor Zilisch at +1000 in the top five highest odds to win the The LiUNA!.

Ad
Ad

Richard Childress Racing driver and Daytona winner Jesse Love has the sixth-highest odds at +1300 to win on Saturday. RSS Racing driver Ryan Sieg has seventh-highest odds at +1400 to win first of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 38 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Ad
  1. Justin Allgaier: +310
  2. Aric Almirola: +350
  3. Sheldon Creed: +700
  4. Sam Mayer: +900
  5. Austin Hill: +900
  6. Connor Zilisch: +1000
  7. Jesse Love: +1300
  8. Ryan Sieg: +1400
  9. Brandon Jones: +1600
  10. Christian Eckes: +1600
  11. Sammy Smith: +2000
  12. Taylor Gray: +2000
  13. Carson Kvapil: +2500
  14. William Sawalich: +3000
  15. Nick Sanchez: +3000
  16. Harrison Burton: +6000
  17. Josh Williams: +10000
  18. Daniel Dye: +12500
  19. Dean Thompson: +15000
  20. Anthony Alfredo: +15000
  21. Kris Wight: +20000
  22. Parker Retzlaff: +25000
  23. Jeremy Clements: +30000
  24. Matt DiBenedetto: +35000
  25. Jeb Burton: +50000
  26. Kyle Sieg: +50000
  27. Austin Green: +75000
  28. Brennan Poole: +75000
  29. Josh Bilicki: +75000
  30. Patrick Emerling: +100000
  31. Garrett Smithley: +100000
  32. Joey Gase: +100000
  33. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  34. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  35. Greg Van Alst: +100000
  36. Leland Honeyman: +100000
  37. Dawson Cram: +100000
  38. Mason Massey: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी