NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The LiUNA! marks the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 15, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 pm ET.

Ad

The 1.5-mile, tri-oval track features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series and Truck Series. Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for the 29th annual The LiUNA! at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Heading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the favorite, per the odds table, at +310 odds to win this year’s The LiUNA!, according to BetMGM. The defending Xfinity Series driver is coming off a top-five finish.

Aric Almirola, who competes part-time in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing, stands at second place at +350 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Sheldon Creed at +700, Sam Mayer at +900, Austin Hill at +900, and rookie driver and last weekend’s winner Connor Zilisch at +1000 in the top five highest odds to win the The LiUNA!.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Richard Childress Racing driver and Daytona winner Jesse Love has the sixth-highest odds at +1300 to win on Saturday. RSS Racing driver Ryan Sieg has seventh-highest odds at +1400 to win first of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 38 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Ad

Justin Allgaier: +310 Aric Almirola: +350 Sheldon Creed: +700 Sam Mayer: +900 Austin Hill: +900 Connor Zilisch: +1000 Jesse Love: +1300 Ryan Sieg: +1400 Brandon Jones: +1600 Christian Eckes: +1600 Sammy Smith: +2000 Taylor Gray: +2000 Carson Kvapil: +2500 William Sawalich: +3000 Nick Sanchez: +3000 Harrison Burton: +6000 Josh Williams: +10000 Daniel Dye: +12500 Dean Thompson: +15000 Anthony Alfredo: +15000 Kris Wight: +20000 Parker Retzlaff: +25000 Jeremy Clements: +30000 Matt DiBenedetto: +35000 Jeb Burton: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Austin Green: +75000 Brennan Poole: +75000 Josh Bilicki: +75000 Patrick Emerling: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +100000 Joey Gase: +100000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Greg Van Alst: +100000 Leland Honeyman: +100000 Dawson Cram: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback