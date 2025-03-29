NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 29, 2025 12:00 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Draft Top 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville (Source: Getty Images)

US Marine Corps 250 marks the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 29, at Martinsville Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 5:10 pm ET.

The 0.526-mile oval track has 12 degrees of banking in the turns and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The venue will also host the Cup Series and Truck Series. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the fifth annual US Marine Corps 250 at the Martinsville Speedway.

Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the favorite, per the odds table, at +175 odds to win this year’s US Marine Corps 250, according to BetMGM. He has been competing part-time in the series and already has earned a win and two top-five finishes in three races this season. He is also the defending winner of the event.

Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, stands at second place at +500 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Sheldon Creed at +700, Sammy Smith at +700, Sam Mayer at +800, and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the US Marine Corps 250.

Daytona winner Jesse Love has the ninth-highest odds at +2200 to win on Saturday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Martinsville Speedway:

  1. Aric Almirola: +175
  2. Justin Allgaier: +500
  3. Sheldon Creed: +700
  4. Sammy Smith: +700
  5. Sam Mayer: +800
  6. Connor Zilisch: +1200
  7. Carson Kvapil: +1600
  8. Taylor Gray: +1800
  9. Brandon Jones: +2000
  10. Austin Hill: +2200
  11. Jesse Love: +2200
  12. Christian Eckes: +2500
  13. William Sawalich: +5000
  14. Corey Day: +6000
  15. Nick Sanchez: +8000
  16. Harrison Burton: +10000
  17. Jeb Burton: +12500
  18. Anthony Alfredo: +15000
  19. Daniel Dye: +25000
  20. Dean Thompson: +30000
  21. Parker Retzlaff: +30000
  22. Matt DiBenedetto: +30000
  23. Josh Williams: +35000
  24. Kris Wright: +50000
  25. Jeremy Clements: +50000
  26. Kyle Sieg: +75000
  27. Myatt Snider: +100000
  28. Brennan Poole: +100000
  29. Carson Ware: +100000
  30. Mason Maggio: +100000
  31. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  32. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  33. Tyler Tomassi: +100000
  34. Patrick Staropoli: +200000
  35. Garrett Smithley: +200000
  36. Thomas Annunziata: +200000
  37. Dawson Cram: +200000
  38. Brad Perez: +200000
  39. Greg Van Alst: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 131.2-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Martinsville Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

