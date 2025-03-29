NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

US Marine Corps 250 marks the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 29, at Martinsville Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 5:10 pm ET.
The 0.526-mile oval track has 12 degrees of banking in the turns and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The venue will also host the Cup Series and Truck Series. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the fifth annual US Marine Corps 250 at the Martinsville Speedway.
Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the favorite, per the odds table, at +175 odds to win this year’s US Marine Corps 250, according to BetMGM. He has been competing part-time in the series and already has earned a win and two top-five finishes in three races this season. He is also the defending winner of the event.
Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, stands at second place at +500 odds to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by Sheldon Creed at +700, Sammy Smith at +700, Sam Mayer at +800, and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the US Marine Corps 250.
Daytona winner Jesse Love has the ninth-highest odds at +2200 to win on Saturday.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Martinsville Speedway:
- Aric Almirola: +175
- Justin Allgaier: +500
- Sheldon Creed: +700
- Sammy Smith: +700
- Sam Mayer: +800
- Connor Zilisch: +1200
- Carson Kvapil: +1600
- Taylor Gray: +1800
- Brandon Jones: +2000
- Austin Hill: +2200
- Jesse Love: +2200
- Christian Eckes: +2500
- William Sawalich: +5000
- Corey Day: +6000
- Nick Sanchez: +8000
- Harrison Burton: +10000
- Jeb Burton: +12500
- Anthony Alfredo: +15000
- Daniel Dye: +25000
- Dean Thompson: +30000
- Parker Retzlaff: +30000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +30000
- Josh Williams: +35000
- Kris Wright: +50000
- Jeremy Clements: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +75000
- Myatt Snider: +100000
- Brennan Poole: +100000
- Carson Ware: +100000
- Mason Maggio: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Tyler Tomassi: +100000
- Patrick Staropoli: +200000
- Garrett Smithley: +200000
- Thomas Annunziata: +200000
- Dawson Cram: +200000
- Brad Perez: +200000
- Greg Van Alst: +200000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 131.2-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Martinsville Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.