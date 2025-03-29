NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

US Marine Corps 250 marks the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 29, at Martinsville Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 5:10 pm ET.

The 0.526-mile oval track has 12 degrees of banking in the turns and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The venue will also host the Cup Series and Truck Series. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the fifth annual US Marine Corps 250 at the Martinsville Speedway.

Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the favorite, per the odds table, at +175 odds to win this year’s US Marine Corps 250, according to BetMGM. He has been competing part-time in the series and already has earned a win and two top-five finishes in three races this season. He is also the defending winner of the event.

Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, stands at second place at +500 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Sheldon Creed at +700, Sammy Smith at +700, Sam Mayer at +800, and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the US Marine Corps 250.

Daytona winner Jesse Love has the ninth-highest odds at +2200 to win on Saturday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Martinsville Speedway:

Aric Almirola: +175 Justin Allgaier: +500 Sheldon Creed: +700 Sammy Smith: +700 Sam Mayer: +800 Connor Zilisch: +1200 Carson Kvapil: +1600 Taylor Gray: +1800 Brandon Jones: +2000 Austin Hill: +2200 Jesse Love: +2200 Christian Eckes: +2500 William Sawalich: +5000 Corey Day: +6000 Nick Sanchez: +8000 Harrison Burton: +10000 Jeb Burton: +12500 Anthony Alfredo: +15000 Daniel Dye: +25000 Dean Thompson: +30000 Parker Retzlaff: +30000 Matt DiBenedetto: +30000 Josh Williams: +35000 Kris Wright: +50000 Jeremy Clements: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +75000 Myatt Snider: +100000 Brennan Poole: +100000 Carson Ware: +100000 Mason Maggio: +100000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Tyler Tomassi: +100000 Patrick Staropoli: +200000 Garrett Smithley: +200000 Thomas Annunziata: +200000 Dawson Cram: +200000 Brad Perez: +200000 Greg Van Alst: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 131.2-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Martinsville Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

