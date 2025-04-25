NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

After the North Carolina Education Lottery 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300.
The Ag-Pro 300 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the 11th race of the season on Saturday (April 26) at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway on the 2025 schedule.
The Ag-Pro 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on April 26 at 4 p.m. ET.
There will be monetary incentives for the Ag-Pro 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Talladega boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.
On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Talladega Spring race.
“Purses for Talladega weekend for all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, points fund contributions and charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: 1,651,939.”
On Friday, April 25, the Xfinity Series action at Talladega Superspeedway begins with a qualifying session at 5:30 pm ET before concluding with a 300-mile main event. The qualifying session will go live on CW.
List of NASCAR’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega winners
Former NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. is the most successful Xfinity Series driver at the Talladega Superspeedway with three wins. Here's a look at all the past winners of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega:
Year – Winners
- 1992 - Ernie Irvan
- 1993 - Dale Earnhardt
- 1994 - Ken Schrader
- 1995 - Chad Little
- 1996 - Greg Sacks
- 1997 - Mark Martin
- 1998 - Joe Nemechek
- 1999 - Terry Labonte
- 2000 - Joe Nemechek
- 2001 - Mike McLaughlin
- 2002 - Jason Keller
- 2003 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2004 - Martin Truex Jr.
- 2005 - Martin Truex Jr.
- 2006 - Martin Truex Jr.
- 2007 - Bobby Labonte
- 2008 - Tony Stewart
- 2009 - David Ragan
- 2010 - Brad Keselowski
- 2011 - Kyle Busch
- 2012 - Joey Logano
- 2013 - Regan Smith
- 2014 - Elliott Sadler
- 2015 - Joey Logano
- 2016 - Elliott Sadler*
- 2017 - Aric Almirola
- 2018 - Spencer Gallagher
- 2019 - Tyler Reddick
- 2020 - Justin Haley
- 2021 - Jeb Burton
- 2022 - Noah Gragson
- 2023 - Jeb Burton
- 2024 - Jesse Love
Catch the 41 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 11th race of the season at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
