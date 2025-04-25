NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

After the North Carolina Education Lottery 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300.

The Ag-Pro 300 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the 11th race of the season on Saturday (April 26) at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway on the 2025 schedule.

The Ag-Pro 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on April 26 at 4 p.m. ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the Ag-Pro 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Talladega boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Talladega Spring race.

“Purses for Talladega weekend for all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, points fund contributions and charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: 1,651,939.”

On Friday, April 25, the Xfinity Series action at Talladega Superspeedway begins with a qualifying session at 5:30 pm ET before concluding with a 300-mile main event. The qualifying session will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega winners

Former NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. is the most successful Xfinity Series driver at the Talladega Superspeedway with three wins. Here's a look at all the past winners of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega:

Year – Winners

1992 - Ernie Irvan 1993 - Dale Earnhardt 1994 - Ken Schrader 1995 - Chad Little 1996 - Greg Sacks 1997 - Mark Martin 1998 - Joe Nemechek 1999 - Terry Labonte 2000 - Joe Nemechek 2001 - Mike McLaughlin 2002 - Jason Keller 2003 - Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2004 - Martin Truex Jr. 2005 - Martin Truex Jr. 2006 - Martin Truex Jr. 2007 - Bobby Labonte 2008 - Tony Stewart 2009 - David Ragan 2010 - Brad Keselowski 2011 - Kyle Busch 2012 - Joey Logano 2013 - Regan Smith 2014 - Elliott Sadler 2015 - Joey Logano 2016 - Elliott Sadler* 2017 - Aric Almirola 2018 - Spencer Gallagher 2019 - Tyler Reddick 2020 - Justin Haley 2021 - Jeb Burton 2022 - Noah Gragson 2023 - Jeb Burton 2024 - Jesse Love

Catch the 41 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 11th race of the season at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

