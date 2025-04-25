NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 25, 2025 18:20 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

After the North Carolina Education Lottery 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300.

The Ag-Pro 300 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the 11th race of the season on Saturday (April 26) at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway on the 2025 schedule.

The Ag-Pro 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on April 26 at 4 p.m. ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the Ag-Pro 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Talladega boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Talladega Spring race.

“Purses for Talladega weekend for all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, points fund contributions and charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: 1,651,939.”
On Friday, April 25, the Xfinity Series action at Talladega Superspeedway begins with a qualifying session at 5:30 pm ET before concluding with a 300-mile main event. The qualifying session will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega winners

Former NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. is the most successful Xfinity Series driver at the Talladega Superspeedway with three wins. Here's a look at all the past winners of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega:

Year – Winners

  1. 1992 - Ernie Irvan
  2. 1993 - Dale Earnhardt
  3. 1994 - Ken Schrader
  4. 1995 - Chad Little
  5. 1996 - Greg Sacks
  6. 1997 - Mark Martin
  7. 1998 - Joe Nemechek
  8. 1999 - Terry Labonte
  9. 2000 - Joe Nemechek
  10. 2001 - Mike McLaughlin
  11. 2002 - Jason Keller
  12. 2003 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  13. 2004 - Martin Truex Jr.
  14. 2005 - Martin Truex Jr.
  15. 2006 - Martin Truex Jr.
  16. 2007 - Bobby Labonte
  17. 2008 - Tony Stewart
  18. 2009 - David Ragan
  19. 2010 - Brad Keselowski
  20. 2011 - Kyle Busch
  21. 2012 - Joey Logano
  22. 2013 - Regan Smith
  23. 2014 - Elliott Sadler
  24. 2015 - Joey Logano
  25. 2016 - Elliott Sadler*
  26. 2017 - Aric Almirola
  27. 2018 - Spencer Gallagher
  28. 2019 - Tyler Reddick
  29. 2020 - Justin Haley
  30. 2021 - Jeb Burton
  31. 2022 - Noah Gragson
  32. 2023 - Jeb Burton
  33. 2024 - Jesse Love

Catch the 41 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 11th race of the season at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

