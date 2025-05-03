NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

After the Ag-Pro 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Ad

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win in the 12th race of the season on Saturday (May 3) at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on May 3 at 2 p.m. ET.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

There will be monetary incentives for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Texas boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Texas Spring race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:

“Texas purses include payouts all positions and contingency awards and postseason award contributions and for Cup, all charter associated payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900,” he tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Friday, May 2, the NASCAR Xfinity Series action at Texas Motor Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 5 pm ET and 6:05 pm ET before concluding with the 300-mile main event. The practice and qualifying session will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas winners

The 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick is the most successful driver at this Truck Series event at Texas Motor Speedway with four wins. Here’s a look at all the past winners of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Ad

Year – Winners

2005 - Kevin Harvick 2006 - Kevin Harvick 2007 - Kevin Harvick 2008 - Kyle Busch 2009 - Kyle Busch 2010 - Carl Edwards 2011 - Trevor Bayne 2012 - Kevin Harvick 2013 - Brad Keselowski 2014 - Kyle Busch 2015 - Brad Keselowski 2016 - Kyle Larson 2017 - Erik Jones 2018 - Cole Custer 2019 - Christopher Bell 2020 - Harrison Burton 2021 - John Hunter Nemechek 2022 - Noah Gragson 2023 - John Hunter Nemechek 2024 - Sam Mayer

Catch the 40 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 12th race of the season at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.