NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

After the Ag-Pro 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.
The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win in the 12th race of the season on Saturday (May 3) at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.
The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on May 3 at 2 p.m. ET.
There will be monetary incentives for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Texas boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Texas Spring race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:
“Texas purses include payouts all positions and contingency awards and postseason award contributions and for Cup, all charter associated payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900,” he tweeted.
On Friday, May 2, the NASCAR Xfinity Series action at Texas Motor Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 5 pm ET and 6:05 pm ET before concluding with the 300-mile main event. The practice and qualifying session will go live on CW.
List of NASCAR’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas winners
The 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick is the most successful driver at this Truck Series event at Texas Motor Speedway with four wins. Here’s a look at all the past winners of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:
Year – Winners
- 2005 - Kevin Harvick
- 2006 - Kevin Harvick
- 2007 - Kevin Harvick
- 2008 - Kyle Busch
- 2009 - Kyle Busch
- 2010 - Carl Edwards
- 2011 - Trevor Bayne
- 2012 - Kevin Harvick
- 2013 - Brad Keselowski
- 2014 - Kyle Busch
- 2015 - Brad Keselowski
- 2016 - Kyle Larson
- 2017 - Erik Jones
- 2018 - Cole Custer
- 2019 - Christopher Bell
- 2020 - Harrison Burton
- 2021 - John Hunter Nemechek
- 2022 - Noah Gragson
- 2023 - John Hunter Nemechek
- 2024 - Sam Mayer
Catch the 40 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 12th race of the season at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 3, 2025.
