NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

After the two-week break, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the BetMGM 300.
The BetMGM 300 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win in the 13th race of the season on Saturday, May 24, at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.
The BetMGM 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on May 24 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
There will be monetary incentives for the BetMGM 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Charlotte Spring race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:
“Purses for NASCAR weekend at Charlotte, including all payouts, all positions and for Cup, all charter payouts as well: Cup: $13,651,450 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900.”
On Saturday, May 24, the Xfinity Series action at Charlotte Motor Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 11:05 am ET and 12:10 pm ET before concluding with the 300-mile main event. The practice and qualifying session will go live on CW.
List of NASCAR’s BetMGM 300 at Charlotte winners
Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the most successful driver at this Truck Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway with six wins. Here’s a look at all the past winners of the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:
Year – Winners
- 1978: Morgan Shepherd
- 1979: Darrell Waltrip
- 1980: David Pearson
- 1981: Morgan Shepherd
- 1982: Harry Gant
- 1983: Dale Earnhardt
- 1984: Bobby Allison
- 1985: Tim Richmond
- 1986: Tim Richmond
- 1987: Harry Gant
- 1988: Dale Jarrett
- 1989: Rob Moroso
- 1990: Dale Jarrett
- 1991: Dale Earnhardt
- 1992: Jeff Gordon
- 1993: Michael Waltrip
- 1994: Phil Parsons
- 1995: Chad Little
- 1996: Mark Martin
- 1997: Joe Nemechek
- 1998: Mark Martin
- 1999: Mark Martin
- 2000: Jeff Burton
- 2001: Jeff Green
- 2002: Jeff Green
- 2003: Matt Kenseth
- 2004: Kyle Busch
- 2005: Kyle Busch
- 2006: Carl Edwards
- 2007: Kasey Kahne
- 2008: Kyle Busch
- 2009: Mike Bliss
- 2010: Kyle Busch
- 2011: Matt Kenseth
- 2012: Brad Keselowski
- 2013: Kyle Busch
- 2014: Kyle Larson
- 2015: Austin Dillon
- 2016: Denny Hamlin
- 2017: Ryan Blaney
- 2018: Brad Keselowski
- 2019: Tyler Reddick
- 2020: Kyle Busch
- 2021: Ty Gibbs
- 2022: Josh Berry
- 2023: Justin Allgaier
- 2024: Chase Elliott
Catch the 38 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 13th race of the season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
