NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 24, 2025 18:19 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Drive for the Cure 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

After the two-week break, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the BetMGM 300.

The BetMGM 300 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win in the 13th race of the season on Saturday, May 24, at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

The BetMGM 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on May 24 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the BetMGM 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Charlotte Spring race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:

“Purses for NASCAR weekend at Charlotte, including all payouts, all positions and for Cup, all charter payouts as well: Cup: $13,651,450 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900.”
On Saturday, May 24, the Xfinity Series action at Charlotte Motor Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 11:05 am ET and 12:10 pm ET before concluding with the 300-mile main event. The practice and qualifying session will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s BetMGM 300 at Charlotte winners

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the most successful driver at this Truck Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway with six wins. Here’s a look at all the past winners of the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Year – Winners

  1. 1978: Morgan Shepherd
  2. 1979: Darrell Waltrip
  3. 1980: David Pearson
  4. 1981: Morgan Shepherd
  5. 1982: Harry Gant
  6. 1983: Dale Earnhardt
  7. 1984: Bobby Allison
  8. 1985: Tim Richmond
  9. 1986: Tim Richmond
  10. 1987: Harry Gant
  11. 1988: Dale Jarrett
  12. 1989: Rob Moroso
  13. 1990: Dale Jarrett
  14. 1991: Dale Earnhardt
  15. 1992: Jeff Gordon
  16. 1993: Michael Waltrip
  17. 1994: Phil Parsons
  18. 1995: Chad Little
  19. 1996: Mark Martin
  20. 1997: Joe Nemechek
  21. 1998: Mark Martin
  22. 1999: Mark Martin
  23. 2000: Jeff Burton
  24. 2001: Jeff Green
  25. 2002: Jeff Green
  26. 2003: Matt Kenseth
  27. 2004: Kyle Busch
  28. 2005: Kyle Busch
  29. 2006: Carl Edwards
  30. 2007: Kasey Kahne
  31. 2008: Kyle Busch
  32. 2009: Mike Bliss
  33. 2010: Kyle Busch
  34. 2011: Matt Kenseth
  35. 2012: Brad Keselowski
  36. 2013: Kyle Busch
  37. 2014: Kyle Larson
  38. 2015: Austin Dillon
  39. 2016: Denny Hamlin
  40. 2017: Ryan Blaney
  41. 2018: Brad Keselowski
  42. 2019: Tyler Reddick
  43. 2020: Kyle Busch
  44. 2021: Ty Gibbs
  45. 2022: Josh Berry
  46. 2023: Justin Allgaier
  47. 2024: Chase Elliott

Catch the 38 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 13th race of the season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
