NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

After the two-week break, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the BetMGM 300.

The BetMGM 300 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win in the 13th race of the season on Saturday, May 24, at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

The BetMGM 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on May 24 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the BetMGM 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Charlotte Spring race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:

“Purses for NASCAR weekend at Charlotte, including all payouts, all positions and for Cup, all charter payouts as well: Cup: $13,651,450 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900.”

On Saturday, May 24, the Xfinity Series action at Charlotte Motor Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 11:05 am ET and 12:10 pm ET before concluding with the 300-mile main event. The practice and qualifying session will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s BetMGM 300 at Charlotte winners

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the most successful driver at this Truck Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway with six wins. Here’s a look at all the past winners of the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Year – Winners

1978: Morgan Shepherd 1979: Darrell Waltrip 1980: David Pearson 1981: Morgan Shepherd 1982: Harry Gant 1983: Dale Earnhardt 1984: Bobby Allison 1985: Tim Richmond 1986: Tim Richmond 1987: Harry Gant 1988: Dale Jarrett 1989: Rob Moroso 1990: Dale Jarrett 1991: Dale Earnhardt 1992: Jeff Gordon 1993: Michael Waltrip 1994: Phil Parsons 1995: Chad Little 1996: Mark Martin 1997: Joe Nemechek 1998: Mark Martin 1999: Mark Martin 2000: Jeff Burton 2001: Jeff Green 2002: Jeff Green 2003: Matt Kenseth 2004: Kyle Busch 2005: Kyle Busch 2006: Carl Edwards 2007: Kasey Kahne 2008: Kyle Busch 2009: Mike Bliss 2010: Kyle Busch 2011: Matt Kenseth 2012: Brad Keselowski 2013: Kyle Busch 2014: Kyle Larson 2015: Austin Dillon 2016: Denny Hamlin 2017: Ryan Blaney 2018: Brad Keselowski 2019: Tyler Reddick 2020: Kyle Busch 2021: Ty Gibbs 2022: Josh Berry 2023: Justin Allgaier 2024: Chase Elliott

Catch the 38 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 13th race of the season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

