NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway

After The Chilango 150, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Pocono Raceway for Explore the Pocono Mountains 250.

The Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 16th race of the season on Saturday, June 21, at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

There will be monetary incentives for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, June 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Pocono race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:

“Purses for Pocono weekend, including all payouts, all positions, all contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc, plus all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Saturday, June 21, the Xfinity Series action at Pocono Raceway started with a practice and qualifying session at 10 am ET and 11:05 am ET before concluding with the 250-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW and Prime Video, respectively.

2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway

The list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway this weekend.

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - Chase Elliott #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Justin Bonsignore #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #35 - Carson Ware #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Mason Massey #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Dawson Cram #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Catch the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries in action in the 16th race of the season at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

