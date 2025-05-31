NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

After the BetMGM 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the Tennessee Lottery 250.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and big prize in the 14th race of the season on Saturday, May 31, at the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the Tennessee Lottery 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Nashville boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Nashville race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:

“Purses for Nashville weekend including all payouts, all positions plus contingencies and year-end points fund contributions and for Cup, all charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900.”

On Saturday, May 31, the Xfinity Series action at Nashville Superspeedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 2:05 p.m. ET and 3:10 p.m. ET before concluding with the 250-mile main event. The practice and qualifying session will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s Tennessee Lottery 250 winners at Nashville

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and Carl Edwards are the most successful drivers at this Xfinity Series event at Nashville Superspeedway, with two wins each. Here’s a look at all the past winners of the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway:

Year – Winners

2001 - #60 - Greg Biffle 2002 - #10 - Scott Riggs 2003 - #37 - David Green 2004 - #99 - Michael Waltrip 2005 - #41 - Reed Sorenson 2006 - #21 - Kevin Harvick 2007 - #60 - Carl Edwards 2008 - #29 - Scott Wimmer 2009 - #20 - Joey Logano 2010 - #33 - Kevin Harvick 2011 - #60 - Carl Edwards 2021 - #54 - Kyle Busch 2022 - #7 - Justin Allgaier 2023 - #10 - A. J. Allmendinger 2024 - #20 - John Hunter Nemechek

Catch the 38 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 14th race of the season at the Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

