NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 31, 2025 17:30 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

After the BetMGM 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the Tennessee Lottery 250.

Ad

The Tennessee Lottery 250 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and big prize in the 14th race of the season on Saturday, May 31, at the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Tennessee Lottery 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the Tennessee Lottery 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Nashville boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Nashville race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:

Ad
“Purses for Nashville weekend including all payouts, all positions plus contingencies and year-end points fund contributions and for Cup, all charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900.”
Ad

On Saturday, May 31, the Xfinity Series action at Nashville Superspeedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 2:05 p.m. ET and 3:10 p.m. ET before concluding with the 250-mile main event. The practice and qualifying session will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s Tennessee Lottery 250 winners at Nashville

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and Carl Edwards are the most successful drivers at this Xfinity Series event at Nashville Superspeedway, with two wins each. Here’s a look at all the past winners of the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway:

Ad

Year – Winners

  1. 2001 - #60 - Greg Biffle
  2. 2002 - #10 - Scott Riggs
  3. 2003 - #37 - David Green
  4. 2004 - #99 - Michael Waltrip
  5. 2005 - #41 - Reed Sorenson
  6. 2006 - #21 - Kevin Harvick
  7. 2007 - #60 - Carl Edwards
  8. 2008 - #29 - Scott Wimmer
  9. 2009 - #20 - Joey Logano
  10. 2010 - #33 - Kevin Harvick
  11. 2011 - #60 - Carl Edwards
  12. 2021 - #54 - Kyle Busch
  13. 2022 - #7 - Justin Allgaier
  14. 2023 - #10 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. 2024 - #20 - John Hunter Nemechek

Catch the 38 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 14th race of the season at the Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications