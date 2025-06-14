NASCAR Xfinity Series at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for The Chilango 150

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 14, 2025 17:57 GMT
After a Tennessee Lottery 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico. The Chilango 150 will be live on CW at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 14. The 15th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.429-mile-long road course.

A total of 39 Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the 80-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Who is on pole for The Chilango 150?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch scored his fourth pole of the season with a lap time of 92.372s and a speed of 94.314 mph. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Mexico City race. It marked his sixth career pole in the series.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 94.209 mph. The pair will be followed by Cup Series regular Christopher Bell, Carson Kvapil, and Sammy Smith, rounding out the top five.

Sam Mayer, Austin Hill, Taylor Gray, Nick Sanchez, and Jesse Love are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Below are the starting positions of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch #
  2. #19 - Ty Gibbs(i)
  3. #24 - Christopher Bell(i)
  4. #1 - Carson Kvapil #
  5. #8 - Sammy Smith
  6. #41 - Sam Mayer
  7. #21 - Austin Hill
  8. #54 - Taylor Gray #
  9. #48 - Nick Sanchez #
  10. #2 - Jesse Love
  11. #18 - William Sawalich #
  12. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  13. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  14. #32 - Austin Green
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #91 - Andres Perez De Lara(i)
  17. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  18. #27 - Jeb Burton
  19. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  20. #53 - Sage Karam
  21. #07 - Alex Labbe
  22. #25 - Harrison Burton
  23. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  24. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  25. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  26. #26 - Dean Thompson #
  27. #5 - Kris Wright
  28. #14 - Josh Bilicki
  29. #10 - Daniel Dye #
  30. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  31. #35 - Ruben Rovelo
  32. #11 - Josh Williams
  33. #44 - Brennan Poole
  34. #16 - Christian Eckes #
  35. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  36. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  37. #45 - Brad Perez
  38. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  39. #9 - Daniel Suarez(i)

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

