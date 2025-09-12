NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Food City 300

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 12, 2025 20:26 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 - Practice - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 (Source: Getty Images)

After the Gateway race, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The 2025 Food City 300, the season’s 27th race, will be telecast live on CW from 7:30 pm ET on Friday, September 12.

Ad

The first race of the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs will be contested on a 0.533-mile-short track. A total of 38 drivers will compete in a 159.9-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ starting lineup for the Food City 300 on X.

Who is on pole for the Food City 300?

On Friday (September 12), in the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won his second pole of the 2025 season at Bristol. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 300-lap event. This also marked the 11th career pole for Allgaier in the Xfinity Series.

Ad
Trending
Ad

The defending series champion Allgaier posted the lap time of 15.843 seconds and a speed of 121.113 mph. Hass Factory Team driver Sam Mayer will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 120.399 mph.

They will be followed by Aric Almirola, Connor Zilisch, and Taylor Gray in the top five. William Sawalich, Harrison Burton, Ryan Sieg, Jesse Love, and Sheldon Creed complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Food City 300.

Ad

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 38-NASCAR Xfinity Series grid at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  2. #41 - Sam Mayer
  3. #19 - Aric Almirola
  4. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  5. #54 - Taylor Gray
  6. #18 - William Sawalich
  7. #25 - Harrison Burton
  8. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  9. #2 - Jesse Love
  10. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  11. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #35 - Stefan Parsons
  14. #8 - Sammy Smith
  15. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  16. #26 - Dean Thompson
  17. #17 - Corey Day
  18. #44 - Brennan Poole
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  21. #21 - Austin Hill
  22. #20 - Brandon Jones
  23. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  24. #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  25. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  26. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #11 - Brenden Queen
  29. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  31. #10 - Daniel Dye
  32. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  33. #45 - Josh Williams
  34. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  35. #07 - Carson Ware
  36. #53 - Joey Gase
  37. #32 - Austin Green
  38. #31 - Blaine Perkins

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway today for the Xfinity Series Food City 300 at 7:30 pm ET.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications