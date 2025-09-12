NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Food City 300

After the Gateway race, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The 2025 Food City 300, the season’s 27th race, will be telecast live on CW from 7:30 pm ET on Friday, September 12.The first race of the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs will be contested on a 0.533-mile-short track. A total of 38 drivers will compete in a 159.9-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ starting lineup for the Food City 300 on X.Who is on pole for the Food City 300?On Friday (September 12), in the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won his second pole of the 2025 season at Bristol. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 300-lap event. This also marked the 11th career pole for Allgaier in the Xfinity Series.The defending series champion Allgaier posted the lap time of 15.843 seconds and a speed of 121.113 mph. Hass Factory Team driver Sam Mayer will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 120.399 mph.They will be followed by Aric Almirola, Connor Zilisch, and Taylor Gray in the top five. William Sawalich, Harrison Burton, Ryan Sieg, Jesse Love, and Sheldon Creed complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Food City 300.2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 starting lineupBelow are the starting positions for the 38-NASCAR Xfinity Series grid at Bristol Motor Speedway:#7 - Justin Allgaier#41 - Sam Mayer#19 - Aric Almirola#88 - Connor Zilisch#54 - Taylor Gray#18 - William Sawalich#25 - Harrison Burton#39 - Ryan Sieg#2 - Jesse Love#00 - Sheldon Creed#1 - Carson Kvapil#16 - Christian Eckes#35 - Stefan Parsons#8 - Sammy Smith#4 - Parker Retzlaff#26 - Dean Thompson#17 - Corey Day#44 - Brennan Poole#27 - Jeb Burton#48 - Nick Sanchez#21 - Austin Hill#20 - Brandon Jones#70 - Leland Honeyman#24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#51 - Jeremy Clements#42 - Anthony Alfredo#11 - Brenden Queen#71 - Ryan Ellis#28 - Kyle Sieg#10 - Daniel Dye#91 - Josh Bilicki#45 - Josh Williams#14 - Garrett Smithley#07 - Carson Ware#53 - Joey Gase#32 - Austin Green#31 - Blaine PerkinsFans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway today for the Xfinity Series Food City 300 at 7:30 pm ET.