NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for SciAps 300

After an action-packed Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The SciAps 300 will be live on CW at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 12. The ninth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 0.533-mile short concrete oval track.

Ad

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers in Bristol will compete in the 159.9-mile race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for the SciAps 300?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Cup Series regular Kyle Larson won the SciAps 300 pole with a lap time of 15.194s and a speed of 126.287 mph. It marked his eighth career pole in the series.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 125.642 mph. The pair will be followed by Carson Kvapil, defending series champion Justin Allgaier, and Ryan Sieg, rounding out the top five.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sam Mayer, Nick Sanchez, Sammy Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Harrison Burton are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Tyler Tomassi is the only driver who failed to qualify for the race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Ad

#17 - Kyle Larson #88 - Connor Zilisch #1 - Carson Kvapil #7 - Justin Allgaier #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #48 - Nick Sanchez #8 - Sammy Smith #4 - Parker Retzlaff #25 - Harrison Burton #54 - Taylor Gray #27 - Jeb Burton #2 - Jesse Love #20 - Brandon Jones #18 - William Sawalich #24 - Corey Heim #26 - Dean Thompson #21 - Austin Hill #10 - Daniel Dye #28 - Kyle Sieg #00 - Sheldon Creed #16 - Christian Eckes #44 - Brennan Poole #51 - Jeremy Clements #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #11 - Josh Williams #19 - Justin Bonsignore #31 - Blaine Perkins #42 - Anthony Alfredo #45 - Mason Massey #5- Kris Wright #71 - Ryan Ellis #70 - Thomas Annunziata #14 - Garrett Smithley #07 - Alex Labbe #35 - Greg Van Alst #91 - CJ McLaughlin #53 - Mason Maggio

Catch the Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Bristol Motor Speedway today at 5 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More