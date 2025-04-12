NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for SciAps 300

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 12, 2025 18:10 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 starting lineup is set (Source: Getty Images)

After an action-packed Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The SciAps 300 will be live on CW at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 12. The ninth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 0.533-mile short concrete oval track.

Ad

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers in Bristol will compete in the 159.9-mile race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for the SciAps 300?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Cup Series regular Kyle Larson won the SciAps 300 pole with a lap time of 15.194s and a speed of 126.287 mph. It marked his eighth career pole in the series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 125.642 mph. The pair will be followed by Carson Kvapil, defending series champion Justin Allgaier, and Ryan Sieg, rounding out the top five.

Ad

Sam Mayer, Nick Sanchez, Sammy Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Harrison Burton are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Tyler Tomassi is the only driver who failed to qualify for the race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Ad
  1. #17 - Kyle Larson
  2. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  5. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  6. #41 - Sam Mayer
  7. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  10. #25 - Harrison Burton
  11. #54 - Taylor Gray
  12. #27 - Jeb Burton
  13. #2 - Jesse Love
  14. #20 - Brandon Jones
  15. #18 - William Sawalich
  16. #24 - Corey Heim
  17. #26 - Dean Thompson
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #10 - Daniel Dye
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  22. #16 - Christian Eckes
  23. #44 - Brennan Poole
  24. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  25. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  26. #11 - Josh Williams
  27. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  28. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  29. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  30. #45 - Mason Massey
  31. #5- Kris Wright
  32. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  33. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  34. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  35. #07 - Alex Labbe
  36. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  37. #91 - CJ McLaughlin
  38. #53 - Mason Maggio

Catch the Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Bristol Motor Speedway today at 5 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications