NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for BetMGM 300

By Yash Soni
Modified May 24, 2025 17:46 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 (Source: Getty Images)

After a two-week break, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The BetMGM 300 will be live on CW at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 24. The 13th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers at Charlotte will compete in the 200-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for the BetMGM 300?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray scored his second pole of the season with a lap time of 30.598s and a speed of 176.482 mph. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Charlotte race.

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 176.315 mph. The pair will be followed by Austin Hill, William Byron, and Brandon Jones rounding out the top five.

William Sawalich, Sheldon Creed, Ryan Sieg, Chase Briscoe, and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Carson Ware and Dawson Cram are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the Charlotte Xfinity race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #54 - Taylor Gray
  2. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  3. #21 - Austin Hill
  4. #17 - William Byron
  5. #20 - Brandon Jones
  6. #18 - William Sawalich
  7. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  8. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  9. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  10. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  11. #41 - Sam Mayer
  12. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  13. #8 - Sammy Smith
  14. #27 - Jeb Burton
  15. #16 - Christian Eckes
  16. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  17. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  18. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  19. #2 - Jesse Love
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  23. #26 - Dean Thompson
  24. #10 - Daniel Dye
  25. #25 - Harrison Burton
  26. #44 - Brennan Poole
  27. #11 - Josh Williams
  28. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  29. #53 - JJ Yeley
  30. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  31. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  32. #32 - Katherine Legge
  33. #5 - Kris Wright
  34. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  35. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  36. #45 - Brad Perez
  37. #07 - Nick Leitz
  38. #91 - CJ McLaughlin

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM.

