NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for BetMGM 300

After a two-week break, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The BetMGM 300 will be live on CW at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 24. The 13th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers at Charlotte will compete in the 200-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for the BetMGM 300?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray scored his second pole of the season with a lap time of 30.598s and a speed of 176.482 mph. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Charlotte race.

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 176.315 mph. The pair will be followed by Austin Hill, William Byron, and Brandon Jones rounding out the top five.

William Sawalich, Sheldon Creed, Ryan Sieg, Chase Briscoe, and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Carson Ware and Dawson Cram are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the Charlotte Xfinity race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#54 - Taylor Gray #88 - Connor Zilisch #21 - Austin Hill #17 - William Byron #20 - Brandon Jones #18 - William Sawalich #00 - Sheldon Creed #39 - Ryan Sieg #19 - Chase Briscoe #7 - Justin Allgaier #41 - Sam Mayer #1 - Carson Kvapil #8 - Sammy Smith #27 - Jeb Burton #16 - Christian Eckes #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #42 - Anthony Alfredo #48 - Nick Sanchez #2 - Jesse Love #3 - Austin Dillon #31 - Blaine Perkins #51 - Jeremy Clements #26 - Dean Thompson #10 - Daniel Dye #25 - Harrison Burton #44 - Brennan Poole #11 - Josh Williams #28 - Kyle Sieg #53 - JJ Yeley #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #32 - Katherine Legge #5 - Kris Wright #4 - Parker Retzlaff #14 - Garrett Smithley #45 - Brad Perez #07 - Nick Leitz #91 - CJ McLaughlin

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM.

