NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Roval Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Blue Cross NC 250

After the Kansas race, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in Concord, North Carolina. The 2025 Blue Cross NC 250, the season’s 29th race, will be telecast live on CW from 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 4.The third race of the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs will be contested on a 2.32-mile-long road course. A total of 38 drivers will compete in a 152.76-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ starting lineup for the Blue Cross NC 250 on X.Who is on pole for the Blue Cross NC 250?On Saturday (October 4), in the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch won his ninth pole of the 2025 season at Roval. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 67-lap event. This also marked the ninth career pole for Zilisch in the Xfinity Series.Zilisch posted the lap time of 85.054 seconds and a speed of 98.196 mph. His teammate and the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 97.668 mph.They will be followed by Connor Mosack, Sammy Smith, and Carson Kvapil in the top five. Corey Day, Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, Kaz Grala, and Austin Green complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Blue Cross NC 250.Garrett Smithley, Thomas Annunziata, Austin J. Hill, and Andrew Patterson are the four drivers who failed to qualify for Xfinity Charlotte Roval.2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250 starting lineupBelow are the starting positions for the 38-car NASCAR Xfinity Series grid at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:#88 - Connor Zilisch#7 - Justin Allgaier#9 - Connor Mosack#8 - Sammy Smith#1 - Carson Kvapil#17 - Corey Day#41 - Sam Mayer#2 - Jesse Love#24 - Kaz Grala#87 - Austin Green#19 - Aric Almirola#44 - Brennan Poole#00 - Sheldon Creed#48 - Nick Sanchez#18 - William Sawalich#21 - Austin Hill#54 - Taylor Gray#16 - Christian Eckes#50 - Preston Pardus#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#07 - Alex Labbe#39 - Ryan Sieg#20 - Brandon Jones#91 - Josh Bilicki#53 - Sage Karam#4 - Parker Retzlaff#11 - Daniel Hemric#25 - Harrison Burton#71 - Ryan Ellis#27 - Jeb Burton#92 - Leland Honeyman, Jr.#45 - Josh Williams#26 - Dean Thompson#42 - Anthony Alfredo#31 - Blaine Perkins#51 - Jeremy Clements#28 - Kyle Sieg#10 - Daniel DyeFans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval today for the Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250 at 5 pm ET.