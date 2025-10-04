NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Roval Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Blue Cross NC 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 04, 2025 18:26 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Bristol - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Charlotte Roval (Source: Imagn)

After the Kansas race, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in Concord, North Carolina. The 2025 Blue Cross NC 250, the season’s 29th race, will be telecast live on CW from 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 4.

Ad

The third race of the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs will be contested on a 2.32-mile-long road course. A total of 38 drivers will compete in a 152.76-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ starting lineup for the Blue Cross NC 250 on X.

Who is on pole for the Blue Cross NC 250?

On Saturday (October 4), in the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch won his ninth pole of the 2025 season at Roval. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 67-lap event. This also marked the ninth career pole for Zilisch in the Xfinity Series.

Ad
Trending

Zilisch posted the lap time of 85.054 seconds and a speed of 98.196 mph. His teammate and the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 97.668 mph.

They will be followed by Connor Mosack, Sammy Smith, and Carson Kvapil in the top five. Corey Day, Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, Kaz Grala, and Austin Green complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Blue Cross NC 250.

Ad
Ad

Garrett Smithley, Thomas Annunziata, Austin J. Hill, and Andrew Patterson are the four drivers who failed to qualify for Xfinity Charlotte Roval.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 38-car NASCAR Xfinity Series grid at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  3. #9 - Connor Mosack
  4. #8 - Sammy Smith
  5. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  6. #17 - Corey Day
  7. #41 - Sam Mayer
  8. #2 - Jesse Love
  9. #24 - Kaz Grala
  10. #87 - Austin Green
  11. #19 - Aric Almirola
  12. #44 - Brennan Poole
  13. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  14. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  15. #18 - William Sawalich
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #54 - Taylor Gray
  18. #16 - Christian Eckes
  19. #50 - Preston Pardus
  20. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  21. #07 - Alex Labbe
  22. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  23. #20 - Brandon Jones
  24. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  25. #53 - Sage Karam
  26. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  27. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  28. #25 - Harrison Burton
  29. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #27 - Jeb Burton
  31. #92 - Leland Honeyman, Jr.
  32. #45 - Josh Williams
  33. #26 - Dean Thompson
  34. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  35. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  36. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  37. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  38. #10 - Daniel Dye

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval today for the Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250 at 5 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
