NASCAR Xfinity Series at Chicago lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for The Loop 110

After the Focused Health 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois. The Loop 110 will be live on CW at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. The 18th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.2-mile-long street course.

Ad

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the 50-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Chicago Street Course.

Who is on pole for The Loop 110?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Shane van Gisbergen secured his third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 90.085s and a speed of 87.917 mph. The defending winner of the event is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Chicago race. It marked SVG’s fifth career pole in the series.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 87.662 mph. The pair will be followed by Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, and Jack Perkins, rounding out the top five.

The defending series champion Justin Allgaier, William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, Jesse Love, and Sammy Smith are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kris Wright and Sage Karam are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the Chicago Xfinity race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Chicago Street Course

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course:

#9 - Shane Van Gisbergen #21 - Austin Hill #41 - Sam Mayer #00 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Jack Perkins #7 - Justin Allgaier #18 - William Sawalich #48 - Nick Sanchez #2 - Jesse Love #8 - Sammy Smith #20 - Brandon Jones #50 - Preston Pardus #1 - Carson Kvapil #07 - Alex Labbe #25 - Harrison Burton #14 - Connor Mosack #32 - Austin Green #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #51 - Jeremy Clements #70 - Thomas Annunziata #10 - Daniel Dye #44 - Brennan Poole #31 - Blaine Perkins #4 - Parker Retzlaff #91 - Josh BIlicki #45 - Brad Perez #11 - Josh Williams #42 - Anthony Alfredo #35 - Andre Castro #24 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #71 - Ryan Ellis #26 - Dean Thompson #28 - Kyle Sieg #88 - Connor Zilisch #54 - Taylor Gray #39 - Ryan Sieg #16 - Christian Eckes

Fans can catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Chicago Street Course at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.