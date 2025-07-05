NASCAR Xfinity Series at Chicago lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for The Loop 110

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 05, 2025 17:27 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 (Source: Getty Images)

After the Focused Health 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois. The Loop 110 will be live on CW at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. The 18th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.2-mile-long street course.

Ad

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the 50-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Chicago Street Course.

Who is on pole for The Loop 110?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Shane van Gisbergen secured his third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 90.085s and a speed of 87.917 mph. The defending winner of the event is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Chicago race. It marked SVG’s fifth career pole in the series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 87.662 mph. The pair will be followed by Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, and Jack Perkins, rounding out the top five.

The defending series champion Justin Allgaier, William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, Jesse Love, and Sammy Smith are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Ad

Kris Wright and Sage Karam are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the Chicago Xfinity race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Chicago Street Course

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course:

  1. #9 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  2. #21 - Austin Hill
  3. #41 - Sam Mayer
  4. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  5. #19 - Jack Perkins
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #18 - William Sawalich
  8. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  9. #2 - Jesse Love
  10. #8 - Sammy Smith
  11. #20 - Brandon Jones
  12. #50 - Preston Pardus
  13. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  14. #07 - Alex Labbe
  15. #25 - Harrison Burton
  16. #14 - Connor Mosack
  17. #32 - Austin Green
  18. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  19. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  20. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  21. #10 - Daniel Dye
  22. #44 - Brennan Poole
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #91 - Josh BIlicki
  26. #45 - Brad Perez
  27. #11 - Josh Williams
  28. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  29. #35 - Andre Castro
  30. #24 - Kaz Grala
  31. #27 - Jeb Burton
  32. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  33. #26 - Dean Thompson
  34. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  35. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  36. #54 - Taylor Gray
  37. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  38. #16 - Christian Eckes

Fans can catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Chicago Street Course at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications