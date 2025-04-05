  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 05, 2025 16:49 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series port Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 &ndash; Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington (Source: Getty Images)

After an action-packed US Marine Corps 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will be live on CW at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 5. The eighth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track.

Ad

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers in Darlington will compete in the 200-mile race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Cup Series regular Christopher Bell won the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 pole with a lap time of 29.911 and a speed of 164.408 mph. It marked his 15th career pole in the series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

His teammate Brandon Jones will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 164.386 mph. The pair will be followed by the defending series champion and defending winner of the event, Justin Allgaier, Taylor Gray, and Sam Mayer rounding out the top five.

Carson Kvapil, Daniel Dye, former Cup champion Chase Elliott, Christian Eckes, and Sheldon Creed are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Ad
Ad

Dawson Cram and Austin Green are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Darlington Raceway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #19 - Christopher Bell
  2. #20 - Brandon Jones
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #54 - Taylor Gray
  5. #41 - Sam Mayer
  6. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  7. #10 - Daniel Dye
  8. #17 - Chase Elliott
  9. #16 - Christian Eckes
  10. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  11. #2 - Jesse Love
  12. #8 - Sammy Smith
  13. #5 - Kris Wright
  14. #25 - Harrison Burton
  15. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  16. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  17. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  18. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #18 - William Sawalich
  21. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #44 - Brennan Poole
  24. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  25. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  26. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  27. #9 - Ross Chastain
  28. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  29. #11 - Josh Williams
  30. #26 - Dean Thompson
  31. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  32. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  33. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  34. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  35. #45 - Mason Massey
  36. #07 - Nick Leitz
  37. #53 - David Starr
  38. #35 - Greg Van Alst

Catch the Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Darlington Raceway today at 3:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी