NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

After an action-packed US Marine Corps 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will be live on CW at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 5. The eighth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers in Darlington will compete in the 200-mile race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Cup Series regular Christopher Bell won the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 pole with a lap time of 29.911 and a speed of 164.408 mph. It marked his 15th career pole in the series.

His teammate Brandon Jones will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 164.386 mph. The pair will be followed by the defending series champion and defending winner of the event, Justin Allgaier, Taylor Gray, and Sam Mayer rounding out the top five.

Carson Kvapil, Daniel Dye, former Cup champion Chase Elliott, Christian Eckes, and Sheldon Creed are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Dawson Cram and Austin Green are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Darlington Raceway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway:

#19 - Christopher Bell #20 - Brandon Jones #7 - Justin Allgaier #54 - Taylor Gray #41 - Sam Mayer #1 - Carson Kvapil #10 - Daniel Dye #17 - Chase Elliott #16 - Christian Eckes #00 - Sheldon Creed #2 - Jesse Love #8 - Sammy Smith #5 - Kris Wright #25 - Harrison Burton #48 - Nick Sanchez #88 - Connor Zilisch #39 - Ryan Sieg #51 - Jeremy Clements #21 - Austin Hill #18 - William Sawalich #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #27 - Jeb Burton #44 - Brennan Poole #31 - Blaine Perkins #71 - Ryan Ellis #4 - Parker Retzlaff #9 - Ross Chastain #14 - Garrett Smithley #11 - Josh Williams #26 - Dean Thompson #91 - Josh Bilicki #42 - Anthony Alfredo #70 - Leland Honeyman #28 - Kyle Sieg #45 - Mason Massey #07 - Nick Leitz #53 - David Starr #35 - Greg Van Alst

Catch the Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Darlington Raceway today at 3:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

