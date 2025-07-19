NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for BetRivers 200

After the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware. BetRivers 200 will be live on CW at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 19. The 20th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the one-mile-long track.A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the 200-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Dover Motor Speedway.Who is on pole for BetRivers 200?In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray secured his third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 23.578s and a speed of 152.685 mph. Gray is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Dover race. It also marked his third career pole in the series.Big Machine Racing driver Nick Sanchez will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 152.072 mph. The pair will be followed by Connor Zilisch, Brandon Jones, and Ross Chastain, rounding out the top five.Aric Almirola, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, William Sawalich, Harrison Burton, and Jeb Burton are in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.Glen Reen and David Starr are the only two drivers who failed to qualify for the Dover Xfinity race.2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Dover Motor SpeedwayBelow are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway:#54 - Taylor Gray#48 - Nick Sanchez#88 - Connor Zilisch#20 - Brandon Jones#9 - Ross Chastain#19 - Aric Almirola#7 - Justin Allgaier#18 - William Sawalich#25 - Harrison Burton#27 - Jeb Burton#00 - Sheldon Creed#2 - Jesse Love#41 - Sam Mayer#1 - Carson Kvapil#21 - Austin Hill#32 - Rajah Caruth#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#8 - Sammy Smith#39 - Ryan Sieg#26 - Dean Thompson#17 - Jake Finch#45 - Lavar Scott#44 - Brennan Poole#31 - Blaine Perkins#70 - Leland Honeyman#42 - Anthony Alfredo#4 - Parker Retzlaff#51 - Jeremy Clements#11 - Josh Williams#10 - Daniel Dye#16 - Christian Eckes#24 - Ryan Truex#91 - Josh BIlicki#71 - Ryan Ellis#28 - Kyle Sieg#5 - Kaz Grala#14 - Garrett Smithley#07 - Nick LeitzFans can catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Dover Motor Speedway at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM.