NASCAR Xfinity Series at EchoPark lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for Focused Health 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 27, 2025 21:18 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series race at EchoPark (Source: Getty Images)

After the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Focused Health 250 will be live on CW at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 27. The 17th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.

Ad

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the 163-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at EchoPark Speedway.

Who is on pole for the Focused Health 250?

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Haas Factory Team driver Sheldon Creed secured his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 32.107s and a speed of 172.673 mph. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Atlanta Xfinity race. It marked his fifth career pole in the series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill, the defending winner of the event, will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 172.292 mph. The pair will be followed by Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones, and Jesse Love, rounding out the top five.

Connor Zilisch, Taylor Gray, CJ McLaughlin, Harrison Burton, and Aric Almirola are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Ad

The defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, will start from the 16th position in the 38-driver field.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at EchoPark Speedway

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #21 - Austin Hill
  3. #41 - Sam Mayer
  4. #20 - Brandon Jones
  5. #2 - Jesse Love
  6. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  7. #54 - Taylor Gray
  8. #91 - CJ McLaughlin
  9. #25 - Harrison Burton
  10. #19 - Aric Almirola
  11. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  12. #18 - William Sawalich
  13. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  14. #8 - Sammy Smith
  15. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  16. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  17. #16 - Christian Eckes
  18. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  19. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  20. #24 - Patrick Staropoli
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #10 - Daniel Dye
  23. #32 - Katherine Legge
  24. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  25. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  26. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  27. #27 - Jeb Burton
  28. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #26 - Dean Thompson
  30. #11 - Josh Williams
  31. #5 - Kris Wright
  32. #44 - Brennan Poole
  33. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  34. #35 - Joey Gase
  35. #07 - Nick Leitz
  36. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  37. #45 - Mason Massey
  38. #53 - Mason Maggio

Fans can catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at EchoPark Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications