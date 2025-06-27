NASCAR Xfinity Series at EchoPark lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for Focused Health 250

After the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Focused Health 250 will be live on CW at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 27. The 17th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the 163-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at EchoPark Speedway.

Who is on pole for the Focused Health 250?

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Haas Factory Team driver Sheldon Creed secured his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 32.107s and a speed of 172.673 mph. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Atlanta Xfinity race. It marked his fifth career pole in the series.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill, the defending winner of the event, will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 172.292 mph. The pair will be followed by Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones, and Jesse Love, rounding out the top five.

Connor Zilisch, Taylor Gray, CJ McLaughlin, Harrison Burton, and Aric Almirola are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

The defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, will start from the 16th position in the 38-driver field.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at EchoPark Speedway

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #21 - Austin Hill #41 - Sam Mayer #20 - Brandon Jones #2 - Jesse Love #88 - Connor Zilisch #54 - Taylor Gray #91 - CJ McLaughlin #25 - Harrison Burton #19 - Aric Almirola #48 - Nick Sanchez #18 - William Sawalich #39 - Ryan Sieg #8 - Sammy Smith #31 - Blaine Perkins #7 - Justin Allgaier #16 - Christian Eckes #4 - Parker Retzlaff #70 - Leland Honeyman #24 - Patrick Staropoli #28 - Kyle Sieg #10 - Daniel Dye #32 - Katherine Legge #1 - Carson Kvapil #42 - Anthony Alfredo #51 - Jeremy Clements #27 - Jeb Burton #71 - Ryan Ellis #26 - Dean Thompson #11 - Josh Williams #5 - Kris Wright #44 - Brennan Poole #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #35 - Joey Gase #07 - Nick Leitz #14 - Garrett Smithley #45 - Mason Massey #53 - Mason Maggio

Fans can catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at EchoPark Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM.

