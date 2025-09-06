NASCAR Xfinity Series at Gateway Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Nu Way 200

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 06, 2025 20:36 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 at Gateway (Source: Getty Images)

After the Portland race, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The 2025 Nu Way 200, the season’s 26th race, will be telecast live on CW at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 6.

The final race of the 2025 Xfinity Series regular season will be contested on a 1.25-mile-long track. A total of 38 drivers will compete in a 200-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ starting lineup for the Nu Way 200 on X.

Who is on pole for the Nu Way 200?

In Saturday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch won his seventh pole of the 2025 season at Gateway. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 200-mile event. This also marked the ninth career pole for Zilisch in the Xfinity Series.

Zilisch posted the lap time of 32.935 and a speed of 136.633 mph. Nick Sanchez will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 136.521 mph.

They will be followed by William Sawalich, Sam Mayer, and Taylor Gray in the top five. Harrison Burton, Aric Almirola, Carson Kvapil, Austin Hill, and Christian Eckes complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Nu Way 200.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 38-NASCAR Xfinity Series grid at World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  3. #18 - William Sawalich
  4. #41 - Sam Mayer
  5. #54 - Taylor Gray
  6. #25 - Harrison Burton
  7. #19 - Aric Almirola
  8. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  9. #21 - Austin Hill
  10. #16 - Christian Eckes
  11. #10 - Daniel Dye
  12. #20 - Brandon Jones
  13. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  14. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  15. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  16. #17 - Corey Day
  17. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  18. #2 - Jesse Love
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  22. #8 - Sammy Smith
  23. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  24. #76 - Kole Raz
  25. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  26. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  29. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  30. #26 - Dean Thompson
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  33. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  34. #07 - Nick Leitz
  35. #35 - Glen Reen
  36. #45 - Lavar Scott
  37. #91 - Matt Mills
  38. #53 - Joey Gase

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at World Wide Technology Raceway today for the Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 at 7:30 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
