NASCAR Xfinity Series at Gateway Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Nu Way 200

After the Portland race, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The 2025 Nu Way 200, the season’s 26th race, will be telecast live on CW at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 6.The final race of the 2025 Xfinity Series regular season will be contested on a 1.25-mile-long track. A total of 38 drivers will compete in a 200-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ starting lineup for the Nu Way 200 on X.Who is on pole for the Nu Way 200?In Saturday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch won his seventh pole of the 2025 season at Gateway. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 200-mile event. This also marked the ninth career pole for Zilisch in the Xfinity Series.Zilisch posted the lap time of 32.935 and a speed of 136.633 mph. Nick Sanchez will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 136.521 mph.They will be followed by William Sawalich, Sam Mayer, and Taylor Gray in the top five. Harrison Burton, Aric Almirola, Carson Kvapil, Austin Hill, and Christian Eckes complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Nu Way 200.2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 starting lineupBelow are the starting positions for the 38-NASCAR Xfinity Series grid at World Wide Technology Raceway:#88 - Connor Zilisch#48 - Nick Sanchez#18 - William Sawalich#41 - Sam Mayer#54 - Taylor Gray#25 - Harrison Burton#19 - Aric Almirola#1 - Carson Kvapil#21 - Austin Hill#16 - Christian Eckes#10 - Daniel Dye#20 - Brandon Jones#39 - Ryan Sieg#7 - Justin Allgaier#00 - Sheldon Creed#17 - Corey Day#11 - Daniel Hemric#2 - Jesse Love#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#42 - Anthony Alfredo#8 - Sammy Smith#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#76 - Kole Raz#31 - Blaine Perkins#4 - Parker Retzlaff#44 - Brennan Poole#32 - Jordan Anderson#70 - Thomas Annunziata#26 - Dean Thompson#51 - Jeremy Clements#71 - Ryan Ellis#14 - Garrett Smithley#07 - Nick Leitz#35 - Glen Reen#45 - Lavar Scott#91 - Matt Mills#53 - Joey GaseFans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at World Wide Technology Raceway today for the Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 at 7:30 pm ET.