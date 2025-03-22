NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Hard Rock Bet 300

After an action-packed The LiUNA!, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead-Miami, Florida. Hard Rock Bet 300 will be live on CW at 4 pm ET on Saturday, March 22. The sixth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile track.

38 Xfinity Series drivers in Miami will compete in the 300-mile race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for Hard Rock Bet 300?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray won the Hard Rock Bet 300 pole with a lap time of 33.064 seconds and a speed of 163.32, marking his first career pole in the series.

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch will share the front row with Gray after registering a lap of 162.93 mph. The pair will be followed by Nicholas Sanchez, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, and Christian Eckes rounding out the top five.

Sam Mayer, Justin Bonsignore, Ryan Sieg, Sheldon Creed, and Matt DiBenedetto are in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, who is competing in NASCAR’s all three races at Homestead-Miami this weekend, will start 17th. He has already won the Friday’s Truck event.

Dawson Cram, the driver of the #74 Chevrolet Mike Harmon Racing is the only driver who failed to qualify for the race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#54 - Taylor Gray #88 - Connor Zilisch #48 - Nick Sanchez #7 - Justin Allgaier #16 - Christian Eckes #41 - Sam Mayer #19 - Justin Bonsignore #39 - Ryan Sieg #00 - Sheldon Creed #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #11 - Ty Dillon(i) #25 - Harrison Burton #18 - William Sawalich #1 - Carson Kvapil #8 - Sammy Smith #31 - Blaine Perkins #17 - Kyle Larson(i) #4 - Parker Retzlaff #44 - Brennan Poole #2 - Jesse Love #21 - Austin Hill #51 - Jeremy Clements #27 - Jeb Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #42 - Anthony Alfredo #45 - Brad Perez #28 - Kyle Sieg #71 - Ryan Ellis #91 - Myatt Snider #10 - Daniel Dye #24 - Corey Heim(i) #07 - Patrick Emerling #70 - Leland Honeyman #53 - Mason Maggio #35 - Joey Gase #5 - Kris Wright #14 - Garrett Smithley #20 - Brandon Jones

Catch the Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway today at 4 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

