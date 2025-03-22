NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Hard Rock Bet 300

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 22, 2025 17:08 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 (Source: Getty Images)

After an action-packed The LiUNA!, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead-Miami, Florida. Hard Rock Bet 300 will be live on CW at 4 pm ET on Saturday, March 22. The sixth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile track.

38 Xfinity Series drivers in Miami will compete in the 300-mile race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for Hard Rock Bet 300?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray won the Hard Rock Bet 300 pole with a lap time of 33.064 seconds and a speed of 163.32, marking his first career pole in the series.

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch will share the front row with Gray after registering a lap of 162.93 mph. The pair will be followed by Nicholas Sanchez, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, and Christian Eckes rounding out the top five.

Sam Mayer, Justin Bonsignore, Ryan Sieg, Sheldon Creed, and Matt DiBenedetto are in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, who is competing in NASCAR’s all three races at Homestead-Miami this weekend, will start 17th. He has already won the Friday’s Truck event.

Dawson Cram, the driver of the #74 Chevrolet Mike Harmon Racing is the only driver who failed to qualify for the race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #54 - Taylor Gray
  2. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  3. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  5. #16 - Christian Eckes
  6. #41 - Sam Mayer
  7. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  8. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  9. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  10. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  11. #11 - Ty Dillon(i)
  12. #25 - Harrison Burton
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  15. #8 - Sammy Smith
  16. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  17. #17 - Kyle Larson(i)
  18. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  19. #44 - Brennan Poole
  20. #2 - Jesse Love
  21. #21 - Austin Hill
  22. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  23. #27 - Jeb Burton
  24. #26 - Dean Thompson
  25. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  26. #45 - Brad Perez
  27. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  28. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #91 - Myatt Snider
  30. #10 - Daniel Dye
  31. #24 - Corey Heim(i)
  32. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  33. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  34. #53 - Mason Maggio
  35. #35 - Joey Gase
  36. #5 - Kris Wright
  37. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  38. #20 - Brandon Jones

Catch the Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway today at 4 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
