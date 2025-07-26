NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for Pennzoil 250

After the BetRivers 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. The Pennzoil 250 will be live on CW at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 26. The 21st race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.5-mile-long track.A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the 100-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Who is on pole for Pennzoil 250?In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, Haas Factory Team driver Sam Mayer secured his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 54.014s and a speed of 166.623 mph. Mayer is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Indy race. It also marked his fourth career pole in the series.Big Machine Racing driver Nick Sanchez will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 166.482 mph. The pair will be followed by Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, and Brandon Jones, rounding out the top five.Aric Almirola, Connor Zilisch, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, William Sawalich, and Carson Kvapil are in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayBelow are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:#41 - Sam Mayer#48 - Nick Sanchez#00 - Sheldon Creed#2 - Jesse Love#20 - Brandon Jones#19 - Aric Almirola#88 - Connor Zilisch#7 - Justin Allgaier#18 - William Sawalich#1 - Carson Kvapil#8 - Sammy Smith#51 - Jeremy Clements#21 - Austin Hill#54 - Taylor Gray#16 - Christian Eckes#26 - Dean Thompson#70 - Leland Honeyman#10 - Daniel Dye#17 - Kyle Larson#25 - Harrison Burton#39 - Ryan Sieg#42 - Anthony Alfredo#27 - Jeb Burton#32 - Katherine Legge#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#4 - Parker Retzlaff#44 - Brennan Poole#28 - Kyle Sieg#31 - Blaine Perkins#91 - Josh BIlicki#11 - Josh Williams#14 - Garrett Smithley#45 - Mason Massey#71 - Ryan Ellis#07 - Logan Bearden#53 - Joey Gase#74 - Dawson Cram#35 - David StarrFans can catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on IMS Radio and SiriusXM.