NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for HyVee Perks 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 02, 2025 20:08 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa (Source: Imagn)

After the Pennzoil 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. The HyVee Perks 250 will be live on CW at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 2. The 22nd race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 0.875-mile-short track.

A total of 38 drivers will compete in the 250-lap Xfinity Series race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Iowa Speedway.

Who is on pole for HyVee Perks 250?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love secured his third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 23.642s and a speed of 133.237 mph. Love is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Iowa race. It also marked his eighth career pole in the series.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich will share the front row with Love after registering a lap of 133.069 mph. The pair will be followed by Carson Hocevar, Connor Zilisch, and Sam Mayer, rounding out the top five.

Austin Dillon, Ryan Sieg, Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, and Daniel Dye are in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Iowa Speedway

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway:

  1. #2 - Jesse Love
  2. #18 - William Sawalich
  3. #11 - Carson Hocevar
  4. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  5. #41 - Sam Mayer
  6. #21 - Austin Dillon
  7. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  8. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #10 - Daniel Dye
  11. #9 - Ross Chastain
  12. #20 - Brandon Jones
  13. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  14. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  15. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  16. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #17 - Corey Day
  19. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #44 - Brennan Poole
  23. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  24. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  25. #16 - Christian Eckes
  26. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  27. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  28. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  29. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  30. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  31. #45 - Mason Massey
  32. #27 - Jeb Burton
  33. #53 - Joey Gase
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  36. #54 - Taylor Gray
  37. #35 - Tyler Tomassi
  38. #74 - Dawson Cram

Fans can catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Iowa Speedway at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport.

