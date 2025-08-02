NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for HyVee Perks 250

After the Pennzoil 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. The HyVee Perks 250 will be live on CW at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 2. The 22nd race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 0.875-mile-short track.A total of 38 drivers will compete in the 250-lap Xfinity Series race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Iowa Speedway.Who is on pole for HyVee Perks 250?In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love secured his third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 23.642s and a speed of 133.237 mph. Love is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Iowa race. It also marked his eighth career pole in the series.Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich will share the front row with Love after registering a lap of 133.069 mph. The pair will be followed by Carson Hocevar, Connor Zilisch, and Sam Mayer, rounding out the top five.Austin Dillon, Ryan Sieg, Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, and Daniel Dye are in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Iowa SpeedwayBelow are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway:#2 - Jesse Love#18 - William Sawalich#11 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Connor Zilisch#41 - Sam Mayer#21 - Austin Dillon#39 - Ryan Sieg#1 - Carson Kvapil#8 - Sammy Smith#10 - Daniel Dye#9 - Ross Chastain#20 - Brandon Jones#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#00 - Sheldon Creed#7 - Justin Allgaier#19 - Justin Bonsignore#25 - Harrison Burton#17 - Corey Day#42 - Anthony Alfredo#26 - Dean Thompson#31 - Blaine Perkins#44 - Brennan Poole#70 - Thomas Annunziata#28 - Kyle Sieg#16 - Christian Eckes#48 - Nick Sanchez#51 - Jeremy Clements#4 - Parker Retzlaff#91 - Josh Bilicki#14 - Garrett Smithley#45 - Mason Massey#27 - Jeb Burton#53 - Joey Gase#71 - Ryan Ellis#07 - Patrick Emerling#54 - Taylor Gray#35 - Tyler Tomassi#74 - Dawson CramFans can catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Iowa Speedway at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.