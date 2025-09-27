NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kansas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Kansas Lottery 300

After the Bristol race, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The 2025 Kansas Lottery 300, the season’s 28th race, will be telecast live on CW from 4 pm ET on Saturday, September 27.The second race of the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. A total of 38 drivers will compete in a 300-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ starting lineup for the Kansas Lottery 300 on X.Who is on pole for the Kansas Lottery 300?On Saturday (September 27), in the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones won his first pole of the 2025 season at Kansas. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 200-lap event. This also marked the 13th career pole for Jones in the Xfinity Series.Jones posted the lap time of 31.140 seconds and a speed of 173.410 mph. His teammate Taylor Gray will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 172.877 mph.They will be followed by Sam Mayer, Brenden Queen, and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier in the top five. William Sawalich, Connor Zilisch, Rajah Caruth, Dean Thompson, and Sheldon Creed complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Kansas Lottery 300.2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 starting lineupBelow are the starting positions for the 38-car NASCAR Xfinity Series grid at Kansas Speedway:#20 - Brandon Jones#54 - Taylor Gray#41 - Sam Mayer#11 - Brenden Queen#7 - Justin Allgaier#18 - William Sawalich#88 - Connor Zilisch#17 - Rajah Caruth#26 - Dean Thompson#00 - Sheldon Creed#24 - Patrick Staropoli#2 - Jesse Love#48 - Nick Sanchez#8 - Sammy Smith#39 - Ryan Sieg#19 - Justin Bonsignore#21 - Austin Hill#25 - Harrison Burton#1 - Carson Kvapil#16 - Christian Eckes#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#42 - Anthony Alfredo#4 - Parker Retzlaff#28 - Kyle Sieg#51 - Jeremy Clements#27 - Jeb Burton#70 - Leland Honeyman#31 - Blaine Perkins#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Mason Massey#32 - Austin Green#76 - Kole Raz#53 - Joey Gase#71 - Ryan Ellis#07 - Nick Leitz#91 - Josh Williams#14 - Garrett Smithley#10 - Daniel Dye#35 - Glen ReenFans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway today for the Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at 4 pm ET.