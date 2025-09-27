NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kansas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Kansas Lottery 300

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 27, 2025 18:11 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 (Source: Getty Images)

After the Bristol race, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The 2025 Kansas Lottery 300, the season’s 28th race, will be telecast live on CW from 4 pm ET on Saturday, September 27.

The second race of the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. A total of 38 drivers will compete in a 300-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ starting lineup for the Kansas Lottery 300 on X.

Who is on pole for the Kansas Lottery 300?

On Saturday (September 27), in the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones won his first pole of the 2025 season at Kansas. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 200-lap event. This also marked the 13th career pole for Jones in the Xfinity Series.

Jones posted the lap time of 31.140 seconds and a speed of 173.410 mph. His teammate Taylor Gray will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 172.877 mph.

They will be followed by Sam Mayer, Brenden Queen, and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier in the top five. William Sawalich, Connor Zilisch, Rajah Caruth, Dean Thompson, and Sheldon Creed complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Kansas Lottery 300.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 38-car NASCAR Xfinity Series grid at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #20 - Brandon Jones
  2. #54 - Taylor Gray
  3. #41 - Sam Mayer
  4. #11 - Brenden Queen
  5. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  6. #18 - William Sawalich
  7. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  8. #17 - Rajah Caruth
  9. #26 - Dean Thompson
  10. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  11. #24 - Patrick Staropoli
  12. #2 - Jesse Love
  13. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  14. #8 - Sammy Smith
  15. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  16. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  20. #16 - Christian Eckes
  21. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  22. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  23. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  24. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  25. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  26. #27 - Jeb Burton
  27. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  28. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #45 - Mason Massey
  31. #32 - Austin Green
  32. #76 - Kole Raz
  33. #53 - Joey Gase
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #07 - Nick Leitz
  36. #91 - Josh Williams
  37. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  38. #10 - Daniel Dye
  39. #35 - Glen Reen

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway today for the Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at 4 pm ET.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda

Edited by Yash Soni
