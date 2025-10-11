NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Focused Health 302

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 11, 2025 20:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

After the Charlotte Roval, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2025 Focused Health 302, the season’s 30th race, will be telecast live on CW from 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 11.

The fourth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. A total of 38 drivers will compete in a 301.5-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ starting lineup for the Focused Health 302 on X.

Who is on pole for the Focused Health 302?

On Saturday (October 11), in the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier won his third pole of the 2025 season at Las Vegas. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 201-lap event. This also marked the 12th career pole for him in the Xfinity Series.

The defending series champion posted the lap time of 30.157 seconds and a speed of 179.063 mph. His teammate Connor Zilisch will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 178.719 mph.

They will be followed by Brandon Jones, Aric Almirola, and Nick Sanchez in the top five. Jesse Love, Christian Eckes, Taylor Gray, Carson Kvapil, and Sheldon Creed complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Focused Health 302.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 38-car NASCAR Xfinity Series grid at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #7 - Justin Allgaier (P)
  2. #88 - Connor Zilisch # (P)
  3. #20 - Brandon Jones (P)
  4. #19 - Aric Almirola (P)
  5. #48 - Nick Sanchez #
  6. #2 - Jesse Love (P)
  7. #16 - Christian Eckes #
  8. #54 - Taylor Gray #
  9. #1 - Carson Kvapil # (P)
  10. #00 - Sheldon Creed (P)
  11. #18 - William Sawalich #
  12. #21 - Austin Hill (P)
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric(i)
  14. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  15. #8 - Sammy Smith (P)
  16. #41 - Sam Mayer (P)
  17. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  18. #10 - Daniel Dye #
  19. #17 - Corey Day
  20. #25 - Harrison Burton
  21. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #26 - Dean Thompson #
  24. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  25. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  26. #24 - Trevor Bayne(i)
  27. #91 - Josh Williams
  28. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  29. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  30. #45 - Mason Massey
  31. #44 - Brennan Poole
  32. #53 - Joey Gase
  33. #32 - Austin Green
  34. #07 - Nick Leitz
  35. #35 - Mason Maggio
  36. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  37. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  38. #71 - Ryan Ellis

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway today for the Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 at 7:30 pm ET.

