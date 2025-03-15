NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for The LiUNA!

After an action-packed GOVX 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The LiUNA! will be live on CW at 4:30 pm ET on Friday, March 14. The fifth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Thirty-eight Xfinity Series drivers will compete in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for The LiUNA!?

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith won The LiUNA! pole with a lap time of 29.435 seconds and a speed of 183.455 mph. This also marked his third career pole in the series.

Smith’s teammate Carson Kvapil will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 183.038 mph. The pair will be followed by rookie Connor Zilisch, Taylor Gray, and Sam Mayer rounding out the top five.

The defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Jesse Love, William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, and Jeb Burton are in the top-10 starting lineup for the main event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in The LiUNA! at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#8 - Sammy Smith #1 - Carson Kvapil #88 - Connor Zilisch #54 - Taylor Gray #41 - Sam Mayer #7 - Justin Allgaier #2 - Jesse Love #18 - William Sawalich #48 - Nick Sanchez #27 - Jeb Burton #19 - Aric Almirola #4 - Parker Retzlaff #51 - Jeremy Clements #21 - Austin Hill #20 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Dye #16 - Christian Eckes #25 - Harrison Burton #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #28 - Kyle Sieg #42 - Anthony Alfredo #00 - Sheldon Creed #11 - Josh Williams #07 - Patrick Emerling #5 - Kris Wright #31 - Blaine Perkins #26 - Dean Thompson #70 - Leland Honeyman #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Mason Massey #74 - Dawson Cram #14 - Garrett Smithley #91 - Josh Bilicki #71 - Ryan Ellis #32 - Austin Green #53 - Joey Gase #35 - Greg Van Alst

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway today at 4:30 pm ET. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

