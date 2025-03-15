NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for The LiUNA!

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 15, 2025 06:24 GMT
AUTO: MAR 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA at Vegas (Source: Getty Images)

After an action-packed GOVX 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The LiUNA! will be live on CW at 4:30 pm ET on Friday, March 14. The fifth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Thirty-eight Xfinity Series drivers will compete in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for The LiUNA!?

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith won The LiUNA! pole with a lap time of 29.435 seconds and a speed of 183.455 mph. This also marked his third career pole in the series.

Smith’s teammate Carson Kvapil will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 183.038 mph. The pair will be followed by rookie Connor Zilisch, Taylor Gray, and Sam Mayer rounding out the top five.

The defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Jesse Love, William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, and Jeb Burton are in the top-10 starting lineup for the main event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in The LiUNA! at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #8 - Sammy Smith
  2. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  3. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  4. #54 - Taylor Gray
  5. #41 - Sam Mayer
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #2 - Jesse Love
  8. #18 - William Sawalich
  9. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  10. #27 - Jeb Burton
  11. #19 - Aric Almirola
  12. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  13. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  14. #21 - Austin Hill
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #10 - Daniel Dye
  17. #16 - Christian Eckes
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  20. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  23. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  24. #11 - Josh Williams
  25. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  26. #5 - Kris Wright
  27. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  28. #26 - Dean Thompson
  29. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #45 - Mason Massey
  32. #74 - Dawson Cram
  33. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  34. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  35. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #32 - Austin Green
  37. #53 - Joey Gase
  38. #35 - Greg Van Alst

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway today at 4:30 pm ET. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
