NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 25, 2025 19:37 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 - Practice - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 (Source: Getty Images)

After Talladega, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. The 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250, the season’s 32nd race, will be telecast live on CW from 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 25.

The sixth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs will be contested on a 0.526-mile-short track. A total of 38 drivers will compete in a 157.8-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ starting lineup for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 on X.

Who is on pole for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250?

On Saturday (October 24), in the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, AM Racing driver Harrison Burton won his first career Xfinity Series pole at Martinsville. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 250-lap event.

Burton posted the lap time of 19.843 seconds and a speed of 95.429 mph. Carson Kvapil will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 95.405 mph.

They will be followed by the defending winner of the event, Aric Almirola, the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed in the top five. Austin Hill, Ryan Sieg, Brenden Queen, Christian Eckes, and Parker Retzlaff complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 38-car NASCAR Xfinity Series grid at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #25 - Harrison Burton
  2. #1 - Carson Kvapil (P)
  3. #19* - Aric Almirola
  4. #7* - Justin Allgaier (P)
  5. #00* - Sheldon Creed (P)
  6. #21* - Austin Hill
  7. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  8. #11 - Brenden Queen
  9. #16 - Christian Eckes #
  10. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  11. #20* - Brandon Jones (P)
  12. #27 - Jeb Burton
  13. #54 - Taylor Gray #
  14. #18 - Justin Bonsignore
  15. #8 - Sammy Smith (P)
  16. #44 - Brennan Poole
  17. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  18. #48 - Nick Sanchez #
  19. #91 - Myatt Snider
  20. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  21. #2* - Jesse Love (P)
  22. #10 - Daniel Dye #
  23. #17 - Corey Day
  24. #41 - Sam Mayer (P)
  25. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  26. #99 - Connor Mosack (i)
  27. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  28. #07 - Brad Perez
  29. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  30. #26 - Dean Thompson #
  31. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  32. #45 - Josh Williams
  33. #24 - Patrick Staropoli
  34. #53 - Mason Maggio
  35. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  36. #35 - Takuma Koga
  37. #32 - Austin Green
  38. #88* - Connor Zilisch (P)

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway today for the Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at 7:30 pm ET.

