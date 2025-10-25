NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250

After Talladega, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. The 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250, the season’s 32nd race, will be telecast live on CW from 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 25.The sixth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs will be contested on a 0.526-mile-short track. A total of 38 drivers will compete in a 157.8-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ starting lineup for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 on X.Who is on pole for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250?On Saturday (October 24), in the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, AM Racing driver Harrison Burton won his first career Xfinity Series pole at Martinsville. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 250-lap event.Burton posted the lap time of 19.843 seconds and a speed of 95.429 mph. Carson Kvapil will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 95.405 mph.They will be followed by the defending winner of the event, Aric Almirola, the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed in the top five. Austin Hill, Ryan Sieg, Brenden Queen, Christian Eckes, and Parker Retzlaff complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250.2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 starting lineupBelow are the starting positions for the 38-car NASCAR Xfinity Series grid at Martinsville Speedway:#25 - Harrison Burton#1 - Carson Kvapil (P)#19* - Aric Almirola#7* - Justin Allgaier (P)#00* - Sheldon Creed (P)#21* - Austin Hill#39 - Ryan Sieg#11 - Brenden Queen#16 - Christian Eckes ##4 - Parker Retzlaff#20* - Brandon Jones (P)#27 - Jeb Burton#54 - Taylor Gray ##18 - Justin Bonsignore#8 - Sammy Smith (P)#44 - Brennan Poole#31 - Blaine Perkins#48 - Nick Sanchez ##91 - Myatt Snider#70 - Thomas Annunziata#2* - Jesse Love (P)#10 - Daniel Dye ##17 - Corey Day#41 - Sam Mayer (P)#71 - Ryan Ellis#99 - Connor Mosack (i)#28 - Kyle Sieg#07 - Brad Perez#42 - Anthony Alfredo#26 - Dean Thompson ##14 - Garrett Smithley#45 - Josh Williams#24 - Patrick Staropoli#53 - Mason Maggio#51 - Jeremy Clements#35 - Takuma Koga#32 - Austin Green#88* - Connor Zilisch (P)Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway today for the Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at 7:30 pm ET.