NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for US Marine Corps 250

After an action-packed Hard Rock Bet 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. US Marine Corps 250 will be live on CW at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 29. The seventh race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 0.526-mile track.

38 Xfinity Series drivers in Martinsville will compete in the 131-mile race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for US Marine Corps 250?

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch won the US Marine Corps 250 pole with a lap time of 19.888 and a speed of 95.213 mph. It marked his second pole of the season and third of his young, promising career.

His teammate Carson Kvapil will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 95.089 mph. The pair will be followed by Austin Hill, Jesse Love, and Harrison Burton rounding out the top five.

The defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones, Corey Day, Daniel Dye, and Sammy Smith are in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Dawson Cram and Tyler Tomassi are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Martinsville Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway:

#88 - Connor Zilisch #1 - Carson Kvapil #21 - Austin Hill #2 - Jesse Love #25 - Harrison Burton #7 - Justin Allgaier #20 - Brandon Jones #17 - Corey Day #10 - Daniel Dye #8 - Sammy Smith #54 - Taylor Gray #26 - Dean Thompson #39 - Ryan Sieg #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Aric Almirola #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #00 - Sheldon Creed #16 - Christian Eckes #48 - Nick Sanchez #91 - Myatt Snider #31 - Blaine Perkins #51 - Jeremy Clements #71 - Ryan Ellis #70 - Thomas Annunziata #11 - Josh Williams #4 - Parker Retzlaff #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #44 - Brennan Poole #5 - Kris Wright #53 - Mason Maggio #45 - Brad Perez #24 - Patrick Staropoli #14 - Garrett Smithley #28 - Kyle Sieg #35 - Greg Van Alst #07 - Carson Ware #27 - Jeb Burton

Catch the Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Martinsville Speedway today at 5 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

