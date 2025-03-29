NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for US Marine Corps 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 29, 2025
NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 &ndash; Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 (Source: Getty Images)

After an action-packed Hard Rock Bet 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. US Marine Corps 250 will be live on CW at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 29. The seventh race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 0.526-mile track.

38 Xfinity Series drivers in Martinsville will compete in the 131-mile race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for US Marine Corps 250?

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch won the US Marine Corps 250 pole with a lap time of 19.888 and a speed of 95.213 mph. It marked his second pole of the season and third of his young, promising career.

His teammate Carson Kvapil will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 95.089 mph. The pair will be followed by Austin Hill, Jesse Love, and Harrison Burton rounding out the top five.

The defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones, Corey Day, Daniel Dye, and Sammy Smith are in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Dawson Cram and Tyler Tomassi are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Martinsville Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  3. #21 - Austin Hill
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #25 - Harrison Burton
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #20 - Brandon Jones
  8. #17 - Corey Day
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #8 - Sammy Smith
  11. #54 - Taylor Gray
  12. #26 - Dean Thompson
  13. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  14. #18 - William Sawalich
  15. #19 - Aric Almirola
  16. #41 - Sam Mayer
  17. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  18. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  19. #16 - Christian Eckes
  20. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  21. #91 - Myatt Snider
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  24. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  25. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  26. #11 - Josh Williams
  27. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  28. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #5 - Kris Wright
  31. #53 - Mason Maggio
  32. #45 - Brad Perez
  33. #24 - Patrick Staropoli
  34. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  35. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  36. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  37. #07 - Carson Ware
  38. #27 - Jeb Burton

Catch the Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Martinsville Speedway today at 5 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
