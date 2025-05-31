NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for Tennessee Lottery 250

By Yash Soni
Modified May 31, 2025 20:38 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Homestead-Miami - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

After a BetMGM 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. The Tennessee Lottery 250 will be live on CW at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 31. The 14th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track.

Ad

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the 188-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Nashville.

Who is on pole for the Tennessee Lottery 250?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich scored his first pole of the season with a lap time of 30.860s and a speed of 155.152 mph. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Nashville race.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 154.731 mph. The pair will be followed by Sam Mayer, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed, rounding out the top five.

Carson Kvapil, Nick Sanchez, Aric Almirola, Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain, and Connor Zilisch are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Ad

Glen Reen and Katherine Legge are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the Nashville Xfinity race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Nashville Superspeedway

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. #18 - William Sawalich
  2. #21 - Austin Hill
  3. #41 - Sam Mayer
  4. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  5. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  6. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  7. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  8. #19 - Aric Almirola
  9. #9 - Ross Chastain
  10. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  11. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #20 - Brandon Jones
  14. #8 - Sammy Smith
  15. #2 - Jesse Love
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  19. #10 - Daniel Dye
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson
  21. #17 - Corey Day
  22. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  23. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  24. #54 - Taylor Gray
  25. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  26. #11 - Josh Williams
  27. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  28. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  29. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  30. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  31. #44 - Brennan Poole
  32. #53 - Mason Maggio
  33. #07 - Nick Leitz
  34. #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  35. #5 - Kris Wright
  36. #91 - Myatt Snider
  37. #14 - Logan Bearden
  38. #45 - Mason Massey

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Nashville Superspeedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications