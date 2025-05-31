NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for Tennessee Lottery 250

After a BetMGM 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. The Tennessee Lottery 250 will be live on CW at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 31. The 14th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track.
A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the 188-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Nashville.
Who is on pole for the Tennessee Lottery 250?
In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich scored his first pole of the season with a lap time of 30.860s and a speed of 155.152 mph. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Nashville race.
Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 154.731 mph. The pair will be followed by Sam Mayer, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed, rounding out the top five.
Carson Kvapil, Nick Sanchez, Aric Almirola, Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain, and Connor Zilisch are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.
Glen Reen and Katherine Legge are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the Nashville Xfinity race.
2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Nashville Superspeedway
Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway:
- #18 - William Sawalich
- #21 - Austin Hill
- #41 - Sam Mayer
- #7 - Justin Allgaier
- #00 - Sheldon Creed
- #1 - Carson Kvapil
- #48 - Nick Sanchez
- #19 - Aric Almirola
- #9 - Ross Chastain
- #88 - Connor Zilisch
- #39 - Ryan Sieg
- #16 - Christian Eckes
- #20 - Brandon Jones
- #8 - Sammy Smith
- #2 - Jesse Love
- #27 - Jeb Burton
- #25 - Harrison Burton
- #51 - Jeremy Clements
- #10 - Daniel Dye
- #26 - Dean Thompson
- #17 - Corey Day
- #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
- #42 - Anthony Alfredo
- #54 - Taylor Gray
- #71 - Ryan Ellis
- #11 - Josh Williams
- #31 - Blaine Perkins
- #28 - Kyle Sieg
- #4 - Parker Retzlaff
- #70 - Thomas Annunziata
- #44 - Brennan Poole
- #53 - Mason Maggio
- #07 - Nick Leitz
- #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
- #5 - Kris Wright
- #91 - Myatt Snider
- #14 - Logan Bearden
- #45 - Mason Massey
Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Nashville Superspeedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM.
