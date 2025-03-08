NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for GOVX 200

NASCAR: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix race grid is set (Source: Imagn)

After an action-packed Focused Health 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. GOVX 200 will be live on CW at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 8. The fourth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the one-mile-long track.

Thirty-eight Xfinity Series drivers will compete in a 200-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for GOVX 200?

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won the GOVX 200 pole with a lap time of 27.276 seconds and a speed of 131.984 mph. This also marked his fifth career pole in the series. Bowman competes full-time in the Cup Series, and this will be his first start of the season in the Xfinity Series.

Haas Factory Team driver Sheldon Creed will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 131.584 mph. The pair will be followed by Sammy Smith, Connor Zilisch, and Jesse Love, rounding out the top five.

William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, Aric Almirola, Taylor Gray, and Austin Hill are in the top-10 starting lineup for the main event.

Justin Allgaier, the defending Xfinity Series champion, will start 14th on Saturday.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Phoenix Raceway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the GOVX 200 at the Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #17 - Alex Bowman
  2. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  3. #8 - Sammy Smith
  4. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  5. #2 - Jesse Love
  6. #18 - William Sawalich
  7. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  8. #19 - Riley Herbst
  9. #54 - Taylor Gray
  10. #21 - Austin Hill
  11. #27 - Jeb Burton
  12. #26 - Dean Thompson
  13. #41 - Sam Mayer
  14. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  15. #11 - Josh Williams
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #10 - Daniel Dye
  18. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  19. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  20. #16 - Christian Eckes
  21. #25 - Harrison Burton
  22. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  23. #44 - Brennan Poole
  24. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  25. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  26. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  27. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  28. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  29. #07 - Nick Leitz
  30. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  31. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  32. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  33. #5 - Kris Wright
  34. #45 - Brad Perez
  35. #74 - Dawson Cram
  36. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  37. #53 - Joey Gase
  38. #35 - Greg Van Alst

Catch the Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Phoenix Raceway today at 5 pm ET. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

