NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for GOVX 200

After an action-packed Focused Health 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. GOVX 200 will be live on CW at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 8. The fourth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the one-mile-long track.

Ad

Thirty-eight Xfinity Series drivers will compete in a 200-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for GOVX 200?

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won the GOVX 200 pole with a lap time of 27.276 seconds and a speed of 131.984 mph. This also marked his fifth career pole in the series. Bowman competes full-time in the Cup Series, and this will be his first start of the season in the Xfinity Series.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Haas Factory Team driver Sheldon Creed will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 131.584 mph. The pair will be followed by Sammy Smith, Connor Zilisch, and Jesse Love, rounding out the top five.

Expand Tweet

Ad

William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, Aric Almirola, Taylor Gray, and Austin Hill are in the top-10 starting lineup for the main event.

Justin Allgaier, the defending Xfinity Series champion, will start 14th on Saturday.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Phoenix Raceway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the GOVX 200 at the Phoenix Raceway:

#17 - Alex Bowman #00 - Sheldon Creed #8 - Sammy Smith #88 - Connor Zilisch #2 - Jesse Love #18 - William Sawalich #48 - Nick Sanchez #19 - Riley Herbst #54 - Taylor Gray #21 - Austin Hill #27 - Jeb Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #41 - Sam Mayer #7 - Justin Allgaier #11 - Josh Williams #20 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Dye #31 - Blaine Perkins #51 - Jeremy Clements #16 - Christian Eckes #25 - Harrison Burton #91 - Josh Bilicki #44 - Brennan Poole #1 - Carson Kvapil #42 - Anthony Alfredo #4 - Parker Retzlaff #70 - Thomas Annunziata #71 - Ryan Ellis #07 - Nick Leitz #39 - Ryan Sieg #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #28 - Kyle Sieg #5 - Kris Wright #45 - Brad Perez #74 - Dawson Cram #14 - Garrett Smithley #53 - Joey Gase #35 - Greg Van Alst

Catch the Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Phoenix Raceway today at 5 pm ET. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback