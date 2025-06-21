NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for Explore the Pocono Mountains 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 21, 2025 16:55 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 (Source: Getty Images)

After The Chilango 150, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 will be live on CW at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 21. The 16th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the 100-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Pocono Raceway.

Who is on pole for Explore the Pocono Mountains 250?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Cup Series regular Chase Elliott won the pole with a lap time of 54.209s and a speed of 166.024 mph. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Pocono Xfinity race. It marked his third career pole and first since 2014 in the series.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 165.532 mph. The pair will be followed by Nick Sanchez, William Sawalich, and Ryan Sieg, rounding out the top five.

Sam Mayer, Taylor Gray, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Connor Zilisch, and Jesse Love are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Pocono Raceway

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway:

  1. #17 - Chase Elliott
  2. #20 - Brandon Jones
  3. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #18 - William Sawalich
  5. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  6. #41 - Sam Mayer
  7. #54 - Taylor Gray
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  10. #2 - Jesse Love
  11. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  12. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  13. #8 - Sammy Smith
  14. #21 - Austin Hill
  15. #16 - Christian Eckes
  16. #25 - Harrison Burton
  17. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  18. #10 - Daniel Dye
  19. #44 - Brennan Poole
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  22. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  23. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  24. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  25. #26 - Dean Thompson
  26. #11 - Josh Williams
  27. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  28. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  29. #45 - Mason Massey
  30. #5 - Kris Wright
  31. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  32. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  33. #35 - Carson Ware
  34. #74 - Dawson Cram
  35. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  36. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  37. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  38. #53 - Logan Bearden

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Pocono Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
