NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for Explore the Pocono Mountains 250

After The Chilango 150, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 will be live on CW at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 21. The 16th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the 100-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Pocono Raceway.

Who is on pole for Explore the Pocono Mountains 250?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Cup Series regular Chase Elliott won the pole with a lap time of 54.209s and a speed of 166.024 mph. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Pocono Xfinity race. It marked his third career pole and first since 2014 in the series.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 165.532 mph. The pair will be followed by Nick Sanchez, William Sawalich, and Ryan Sieg, rounding out the top five.

Sam Mayer, Taylor Gray, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Connor Zilisch, and Jesse Love are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Pocono Raceway

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway:

#17 - Chase Elliott #20 - Brandon Jones #48 - Nick Sanchez #18 - William Sawalich #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #54 - Taylor Gray #7 - Justin Allgaier #88 - Connor Zilisch #2 - Jesse Love #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #00 - Sheldon Creed #8 - Sammy Smith #21 - Austin Hill #16 - Christian Eckes #25 - Harrison Burton #19 - Justin Bonsignore #10 - Daniel Dye #44 - Brennan Poole #27 - Jeb Burton #51 - Jeremy Clements #1 - Carson Kvapil #4 - Parker Retzlaff #71 - Ryan Ellis #26 - Dean Thompson #11 - Josh Williams #31 - Blaine Perkins #42 - Anthony Alfredo #45 - Mason Massey #5 - Kris Wright #91 - Josh Bilicki #14 - Garrett Smithley #35 - Carson Ware #74 - Dawson Cram #07 - Patrick Emerling #70 - Leland Honeyman #28 - Kyle Sieg #53 - Logan Bearden

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Pocono Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

