NASCAR Xfinity Series at Rockingham Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for North Carolina Education Lottery 250

After an action-packed SciAps 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Rockingham Speedway in Rockingham, North Carolina. The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 will be live on CW at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 19. The 10th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track.

Ad

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers in Rockingham will compete in the 235-mile race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch won the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 pole with a lap time of 22.630s and a speed of 149.536 mph. It marked his fourth career pole in the series. However, the Xfinity Series rookie will start from the rear of the field due to a flat tire.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alpha Prime Racing driver Parker Retzlaff will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 149.529 mph. The pair will be followed by Nick Sanchez, Kasey Kahne, and William Sawalich, rounding out the top five.

Brandon Jones, Jesse Love, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Christian Eckes, and Austin Hill are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Katherine Legge and Dawson Cram are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Rockingham Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway:

#88 - Connor Zilisch #4 - Parker Retzlaff #48 - Nick Sanchez #33 - Kasey Kahne #18 - William Sawalich #20 - Brandon Jones #2 - Jesse Love #7 - Justin Allgaier #16 - Christian Eckes #21 - Austin Hill #41 - Sam Mayer #39 - Ryan Sieg #8 - Sammy Smith #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #54 - Taylor Gray #51 - Jeremy Clements #00 - Sheldon Creed #26 - Dean Thompson #19 - Justin Bonsignore #70 - Thomas Annunziata #11 - Josh Williams #27 - Jeb Burton #31 - Blaine Perkins #71 - Ryan Ellis #1 - Carson Kvapil #91 - Josh Bilicki #10 - Daniel Dye #44 - Brennan Poole #25 - Harrison Burton #5 - Kris Wright #53 - JJ Yeley #87 - Austin Green #14 - Garrett Smithley #42 - Anthony Alfredo #28 - Kyle Sieg #45 - Vicente Salas #07 - Patrick Emerling #35 - Greg Van Alst

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Rockingham Speedway today at 4 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More