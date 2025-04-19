  • home icon
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Rockingham Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for North Carolina Education Lottery 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 19, 2025 17:28 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire (Source: Getty Images)
NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire (Source: Getty Images)

After an action-packed SciAps 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Rockingham Speedway in Rockingham, North Carolina. The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 will be live on CW at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 19. The 10th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers in Rockingham will compete in the 235-mile race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch won the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 pole with a lap time of 22.630s and a speed of 149.536 mph. It marked his fourth career pole in the series. However, the Xfinity Series rookie will start from the rear of the field due to a flat tire.

Alpha Prime Racing driver Parker Retzlaff will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 149.529 mph. The pair will be followed by Nick Sanchez, Kasey Kahne, and William Sawalich, rounding out the top five.

Brandon Jones, Jesse Love, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Christian Eckes, and Austin Hill are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Katherine Legge and Dawson Cram are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Rockingham Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  3. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #33 - Kasey Kahne
  5. #18 - William Sawalich
  6. #20 - Brandon Jones
  7. #2 - Jesse Love
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #16 - Christian Eckes
  10. #21 - Austin Hill
  11. #41 - Sam Mayer
  12. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  13. #8 - Sammy Smith
  14. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  15. #54 - Taylor Gray
  16. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  17. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  20. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  21. #11 - Josh Williams
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  25. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  26. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  27. #10 - Daniel Dye
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #25 - Harrison Burton
  30. #5 - Kris Wright
  31. #53 - JJ Yeley
  32. #87 - Austin Green
  33. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  34. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  35. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  36. #45 - Vicente Salas
  37. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  38. #35 - Greg Van Alst

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Rockingham Speedway today at 4 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

