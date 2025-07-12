NASCAR Xfinity Series at Sonoma lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 12, 2025 11:30 GMT
AUTO: JUL 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma (Source: Getty Images)

After The Loop 110, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 will be live on CW at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 12. The 19th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the 79-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Sonoma Raceway.

Who is on pole for Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, JR Motorsports driver Shane van Gisbergen secured his second consecutive pole of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 75.259s and a speed of 95.191 mph. SVG is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Sonoma race. It marked his sixth career pole in the series.

SVG’s teammate Connor Zilisch will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 94.884 mph. The pair will be followed by Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, and William Sawalich, rounding out the top five.

Sammy Smith, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier are in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Joe Gase Motorsports driver Austin J Hill is the only driver who failed to qualify for the Sonoma Xfinity race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Sonoma Raceway

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #9 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  2. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  3. #41 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #18 - William Sawalich
  6. #8 - Sammy Smith
  7. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  8. #20 - Brandon Jones
  9. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  10. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  11. #54 - Taylor Gray
  12. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  13. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  14. #17 - Corey Day
  15. #19 - Riley Herbst
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #27 - Jeb Burton
  18. #11 - Josh Williams
  19. #25 - Harrison Burton
  20. #07 - Alex Labbe
  21. #16 - Christian Eckes
  22. #14 - Connor Mosack
  23. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  24. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  25. #91 - Josh BIlicki
  26. #53 - Sage Karam
  27. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  28. #5 - Kris Wright
  29. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #10 - Daniel Dye
  32. #44 - Brennan Poole
  33. #32 - Austin Green
  34. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  35. #26 - Dean Thompson
  36. #70 - Will Rodgers
  37. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  38. #45 - Brad Perez

Fans can catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Sonoma Raceway at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM.

