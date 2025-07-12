NASCAR Xfinity Series at Sonoma lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250

After The Loop 110, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 will be live on CW at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 12. The 19th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

Ad

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the 79-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Sonoma Raceway.

Who is on pole for Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, JR Motorsports driver Shane van Gisbergen secured his second consecutive pole of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 75.259s and a speed of 95.191 mph. SVG is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Sonoma race. It marked his sixth career pole in the series.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

SVG’s teammate Connor Zilisch will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 94.884 mph. The pair will be followed by Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, and William Sawalich, rounding out the top five.

Sammy Smith, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier are in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Gase Motorsports driver Austin J Hill is the only driver who failed to qualify for the Sonoma Xfinity race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Sonoma Raceway

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway:

#9 - Shane Van Gisbergen #88 - Connor Zilisch #41 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #18 - William Sawalich #8 - Sammy Smith #1 - Carson Kvapil #20 - Brandon Jones #00 - Sheldon Creed #7 - Justin Allgaier #54 - Taylor Gray #31 - Blaine Perkins #42 - Anthony Alfredo #17 - Corey Day #19 - Riley Herbst #21 - Austin Hill #27 - Jeb Burton #11 - Josh Williams #25 - Harrison Burton #07 - Alex Labbe #16 - Christian Eckes #14 - Connor Mosack #48 - Nick Sanchez #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #91 - Josh BIlicki #53 - Sage Karam #71 - Ryan Ellis #5 - Kris Wright #39 - Ryan Sieg #51 - Jeremy Clements #10 - Daniel Dye #44 - Brennan Poole #32 - Austin Green #4 - Parker Retzlaff #26 - Dean Thompson #70 - Will Rodgers #28 - Kyle Sieg #45 - Brad Perez

Fans can catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Sonoma Raceway at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.