NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Ag-Pro 300

After an action-packed North Carolina Education Lottery 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. The Ag-Pro 300 will be live on CW at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 26. The 11th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers at Talladega will compete in the 300-mile race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for the Ag-Pro 300?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love scored his second pole of the season with a lap time of 52.546 and a speed of 182.240 mph. It marked his seventh career pole in the series.

Love’s teammate Austin Hill will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 181.591 mph. The pair will be followed by the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Joey Gase, and Jeb Burton, rounding out the top five.

Taylor Gray, Josh Williams, Daniel Dye, Ryan Ellis, and Jeremy Clements are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Garrett Smithley, Austin Green, and Jake Garcia are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the Talladega Xfinity race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Talladega Superspeedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway:

#2 - Jesse Love #21 - Austin Hill #7 - Justin Allgaier #53 - Joey Gase #27 - Jeb Burton #54 - Taylor Gray (R) #11 - Josh Williams #10 - Daniel Dye (R) #71 - Ryan Ellis #51 - Jeremy Clements #00 - Sheldon Creed #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #88 - Connor Zilisch (R) #8 - Sammy Smith #16 - Christian Eckes (R) #20 - Brandon Jones #19 - Aric Almirola #18 - William Sawalich (R) #42 - Anthony Alfredo #1 - Carson Kvapil (R) #70 - Leland Honeyman #26 - Dean Thompson (R) #48 - Nick Sanchez (R) #5 - Kris Wright #35 - Greg Van Alst #28 - Kyle Sieg #32 - Katherine Legge (i) #07 - Patrick Emerling #25 - Harrison Burton #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #31 - Blaine Perkins #66 - Mason Maggio #4 - Parker Retzlaff #41 - Sam Mayer #39 - Ryan Sieg #91 - Jesse Iwuji #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Caesar Bacarella

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Talladega Superspeedway today at 4 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

