NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Ag-Pro 300

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 26, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 (Source: Getty Images)

After an action-packed North Carolina Education Lottery 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. The Ag-Pro 300 will be live on CW at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 26. The 11th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers at Talladega will compete in the 300-mile race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for the Ag-Pro 300?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love scored his second pole of the season with a lap time of 52.546 and a speed of 182.240 mph. It marked his seventh career pole in the series.

Love’s teammate Austin Hill will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 181.591 mph. The pair will be followed by the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Joey Gase, and Jeb Burton, rounding out the top five.

Taylor Gray, Josh Williams, Daniel Dye, Ryan Ellis, and Jeremy Clements are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

Garrett Smithley, Austin Green, and Jake Garcia are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the Talladega Xfinity race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Talladega Superspeedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #2 - Jesse Love
  2. #21 - Austin Hill
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #53 - Joey Gase
  5. #27 - Jeb Burton
  6. #54 - Taylor Gray (R)
  7. #11 - Josh Williams
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye (R)
  9. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  10. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  11. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  12. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  13. #88 - Connor Zilisch (R)
  14. #8 - Sammy Smith
  15. #16 - Christian Eckes (R)
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #19 - Aric Almirola
  18. #18 - William Sawalich (R)
  19. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  20. #1 - Carson Kvapil (R)
  21. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  22. #26 - Dean Thompson (R)
  23. #48 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  24. #5 - Kris Wright
  25. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  26. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  27. #32 - Katherine Legge (i)
  28. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  29. #25 - Harrison Burton
  30. #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  31. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  32. #66 - Mason Maggio
  33. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  34. #41 - Sam Mayer
  35. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  36. #91 - Jesse Iwuji
  37. #44 - Brennan Poole
  38. #45 - Caesar Bacarella

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Talladega Superspeedway today at 4 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
