NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for United Rentals 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 18, 2025 17:53 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Focused Health 302 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

After the Las Vegas, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. The 2025 United Rentals 250, the season’s 31st race, will be telecast live on CW from 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 18.

The fifth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs will be contested on a 2.66-mile-long track. A total of 38 drivers will compete in a 250.04-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ starting lineup for the United Rentals 250 on X.

Who is on pole for the United Rentals 250?

On Saturday (October 18), in the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love won his fourth pole of the 2025 season at Talladega. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 94-lap event. This also marked the ninth career pole for him in the Xfinity Series.

Love posted the lap time of 52.605 seconds and a speed of 182.036 mph. William Sawalich will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 181.701 mph.

They will be followed by Christian Eckes, Carson Kvapil, and Austin Hill in the top five.

Jeb Burton, Connor Zilisch, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Aric Almirola, and Brandon Jones complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the United Rentals 250.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 38-car NASCAR Xfinity Series grid at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #2 - Jesse Love
  2. #18 - William Sawalich
  3. #16 - Christian Eckes
  4. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  5. #21 - Austin Hill
  6. #27 - Jeb Burton
  7. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #19 - Aric Almirola
  10. #20 - Brandon Jones
  11. #8 - Sammy Smith
  12. #11 - Brenden Queen
  13. #41 - Sam Mayer
  14. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  15. #10 - Daniel Dye
  16. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #26 - Dean Thompson
  18. #99 - Connor Mosack
  19. #91 - Mason Maggio
  20. #48 - Nicholas Sanchez
  21. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  22. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  23. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  24. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #5 - Caesar Bacarella
  26. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #07 - Nick Leitz
  29. #70 - Leland Honeyman Jr
  30. #25 - Harrison Burton
  31. #45 - Josh Williams
  32. #35 - David Starr
  33. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  34. #44 - Brennan Poole
  35. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  36. #53 - Joey Gase
  37. #74 - Carson Ware
  38. #54 - Taylor Gray

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway today for the Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 at 4 pm ET.

