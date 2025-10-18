NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for United Rentals 250

After the Las Vegas, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. The 2025 United Rentals 250, the season’s 31st race, will be telecast live on CW from 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 18.The fifth race of the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs will be contested on a 2.66-mile-long track. A total of 38 drivers will compete in a 250.04-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ starting lineup for the United Rentals 250 on X.Who is on pole for the United Rentals 250?On Saturday (October 18), in the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love won his fourth pole of the 2025 season at Talladega. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 94-lap event. This also marked the ninth career pole for him in the Xfinity Series.Love posted the lap time of 52.605 seconds and a speed of 182.036 mph. William Sawalich will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 181.701 mph.They will be followed by Christian Eckes, Carson Kvapil, and Austin Hill in the top five.Jeb Burton, Connor Zilisch, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Aric Almirola, and Brandon Jones complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the United Rentals 250.2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 starting lineupBelow are the starting positions for the 38-car NASCAR Xfinity Series grid at Talladega Superspeedway:#2 - Jesse Love#18 - William Sawalich#16 - Christian Eckes#1 - Carson Kvapil#21 - Austin Hill#27 - Jeb Burton#88 - Connor Zilisch#7 - Justin Allgaier#19 - Aric Almirola#20 - Brandon Jones#8 - Sammy Smith#11 - Brenden Queen#41 - Sam Mayer#31 - Blaine Perkins#10 - Daniel Dye#00 - Sheldon Creed#26 - Dean Thompson#99 - Connor Mosack#91 - Mason Maggio#48 - Nicholas Sanchez#51 - Jeremy Clements#71 - Ryan Ellis#39 - Ryan Sieg#4 - Parker Retzlaff#5 - Caesar Bacarella#32 - Jordan Anderson#42 - Anthony Alfredo#07 - Nick Leitz#70 - Leland Honeyman Jr#25 - Harrison Burton#45 - Josh Williams#35 - David Starr#14 - Garrett Smithley#44 - Brennan Poole#28 - Kyle Sieg#53 - Joey Gase#74 - Carson Ware#54 - Taylor GrayFans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway today for the Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 at 4 pm ET.