NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

By Yash Soni
Modified May 03, 2025 11:49 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas starting order (Source: Imagn)

After an action-packed Ag-Pro 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will be live on CW at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 3. The 12th race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series drivers at Texas will compete in the 200-lap race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300?

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill has been awarded the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 pole at Texas after Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session was cancelled due to inclement weather. It marked his first pole of the season and fifth career pole in the series.

Now, the starting lineup for the 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will be set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula. It means the lineup will be set based on the last Xfinity Series race, which was at Talladega Superspeedway’s weighted average owner finish (70%) and the overall owner point position for the truck (30%).

Hill is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Texas race, and the defending Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, will join him in the front row.

The pair will be followed by Jesse Love, Jeb Burton, and Harrison Burton, rounding out the top five. Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, Matt DiBenedetto, Daniel Dye, and Anthony Alfredo are also in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

CJ McLaughlin and Dawson Cram are the two drivers who failed to qualify for the Texas Xfinity race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Texas Motor Speedway

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #21 - Austin Hill
  2. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  3. #2 - Jesse Love
  4. #27 - Jeb Burton
  5. #25 - Harrison Burton
  6. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #41 - Sam Mayer
  8. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  11. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  12. #54 - Taylor Gray
  13. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  14. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  15. #07 - Nick Leitz
  16. #26 - Dean Thompson
  17. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  18. #44 - Brennan Poole
  19. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  20. #88 - Kyle Larson
  21. #20 - Brandon Jones
  22. #8 - Sammy Smith
  23. #16 - Christian Eckes
  24. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  25. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  26. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  27. #19 - Riley Herbst
  28. #53 - Mason Maggio
  29. #11 - Josh Williams
  30. #5 - Kris Wright
  31. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  32. #45 - Mason Massey
  33. #17 - Corey Day
  34. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  35. #18 - William Sawalich
  36. #32 - Katherine Legge
  37. #35 - Joey Gase
  38. #14 - Garrett Smithley

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Texas Motor Speedway today at 2 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM.

