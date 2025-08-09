NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for Mission 200 at The Glen

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 09, 2025 16:33 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

After the HyVee Perks 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. The Mission 200 at The Glen will be live on CW at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 9. The 23rd race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.45-mile-long road course.

Ad

A total of 38 drivers will compete in the 82-lap Xfinity Series race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Watkins Glen International.

Who is on pole for Mission 200 at The Glen?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch secured his fifth pole of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 70.884 s and a speed of 124.429 mph.

Ad
Trending

Zilisch is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Watkins Glen race. It also marked his seventh career pole in the series.

Road course ringer Shane Van Gisbergen will share the front row with Zilisch after registering a lap of 123.450 mph. The pair will be followed by Taylor Gray, Sam Mayer, and William Sawalich in the top five.

Ad

Sammy Smith, Nick Sanchez, Kaz Grala, Justin Allgaier, and Austin Hill are in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen International

Below are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #9 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  3. #54 - Taylor Gray
  4. #41 - Sam Mayer
  5. #18 - William Sawalich
  6. #8 - Sammy Smith
  7. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  8. #24 - Kaz Grala
  9. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #21 - Austin Hill
  11. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  12. #11 - Michael McDowell
  13. #20 - Brandon Jones
  14. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  15. #2 - Jesse Love
  16. #19 - Riley Herbst
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #32 - Austin Green
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson
  20. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  21. #10 - Daniel Dye
  22. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  23. #27 - Jeb Burton
  24. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  25. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  26. #45 - Stefan Parsons
  27. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  28. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  29. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #44 - Brennan Poole
  32. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  33. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  34. #07 - Preston Pardus
  35. #35 - Glen Reen
  36. #16 - Christian Eckes
  37. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  38. #53 - Austin J Hill

Fans can catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Watkins Glen International at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications