NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for Mission 200 at The Glen

After the HyVee Perks 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. The Mission 200 at The Glen will be live on CW at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 9. The 23rd race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.45-mile-long road course.A total of 38 drivers will compete in the 82-lap Xfinity Series race for a chance to drive down Victory Lane at Watkins Glen International.Who is on pole for Mission 200 at The Glen?In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch secured his fifth pole of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 70.884 s and a speed of 124.429 mph. Zilisch is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity Watkins Glen race. It also marked his seventh career pole in the series.Road course ringer Shane Van Gisbergen will share the front row with Zilisch after registering a lap of 123.450 mph. The pair will be followed by Taylor Gray, Sam Mayer, and William Sawalich in the top five.Sammy Smith, Nick Sanchez, Kaz Grala, Justin Allgaier, and Austin Hill are in the top 10 of the starting lineup for the main event.2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen InternationalBelow are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:#88 - Connor Zilisch#9 - Shane Van Gisbergen#54 - Taylor Gray#41 - Sam Mayer#18 - William Sawalich#8 - Sammy Smith#48 - Nick Sanchez#24 - Kaz Grala#7 - Justin Allgaier#21 - Austin Hill#00 - Sheldon Creed#11 - Michael McDowell#20 - Brandon Jones#1 - Carson Kvapil#2 - Jesse Love#19 - Riley Herbst#25 - Harrison Burton#32 - Austin Green#26 - Dean Thompson#42 - Anthony Alfredo#10 - Daniel Dye#4 - Parker Retzlaff#27 - Jeb Burton#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#70 - Thomas Annunziata#45 - Stefan Parsons#91 - Josh Bilicki#28 - Kyle Sieg#39 - Ryan Sieg#51 - Jeremy Clements#44 - Brennan Poole#31 - Blaine Perkins#71 - Ryan Ellis#07 - Preston Pardus#35 - Glen Reen#16 - Christian Eckes#14 - Garrett Smithley#53 - Austin J HillFans can catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Watkins Glen International at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.