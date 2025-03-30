“10 wins season aren’t gonna happen”: NASCAR insiders debate over Kyle Larson’s career trajectory like Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson currently sits on 30 NASCAR Cup Series wins and is often regarded as one of the greatest drivers of his generation. On the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, the host and NASCAR pundits discussed Larson's his career trajectory and debated whether he could become the best-ever Cup Series driver.

Larson has been racing in the Cup Series for 13 years and has raced in 371 races. However, he’s just 32 years old, still in the prime of his career, and has well over a decade of racing left in him. The No. 5 HMS driver was compared with the likes of Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and Richard Petty on the podcast.

The hosts and pundits discussed how the racing in NASCAR has gotten more competitive with every passing decade, and that the number of races has also been slashed down. As a result, it's incredibly hard for Kyle Larson to equal the records set by the likes of Richard Petty and Jeff Gordon.

The host Karsyn Elledge asked whether Larson with 30 wins could catch up to Johnson or Gordon.

“I think he's an easy 60, another 30. You don't think he…,” replied Tommy Baldwin.

“No, I know it's real. It's just crazy to think that he's got that much life ahead of him,” added NASCAR analyst for FOX, Jamie McMurray.

“It's 63 wins to Gordon which is going to be tough. Just on the parity side, if we continue to run this car for the next 10, 12 years, whatever it is,” said NASCAR spotter Freddie Kraft.

“And it gets harder every year. Racing in general, nothing against Richard Petty. That was an easier era than like the 90s, and the 90s were easier than the mid 2000,” added McMurray.

“In their careers at this point, Jimmie had 33 wins, which is pretty similar to Kyle. Jeff had 64 wins at this point in his career. So, you know, but I think again, like those 10 win seasons aren't going to happen. I don't, you know, with this car. So it's going to be harder to click off six or seven a year to catch them guys. But if anybody can do it, it's probably [Larson],” concluded Freddie Kraft.

The NASCAR field has shrunk down incredibly when it comes to the pace difference between the drivers and the teams.

Christopher Bell recently came out and suggested that five teams are capable of challenging for the pole position and win in the Cup Series this year. This makes it incredibly challenging for Kyle Larson and the upcoming generation of drivers to equal the records set by the GOATs from the past.

Bob Pockrass' assessment of Kyle Larson's Triple attempt detailed by Xfinity incident

Kyle Larson attempted the triple at Homestead Miami i.e. winning all three national-level NASCAR races during the weekend. Kyle Busch is the only driver to have accomplished the same. Larson won the Truck Series race and the Cup Series race and was looking in a strong place to win the Xfinity race.

However, an incident during the Xfinity Series race with Sam Mayer took away his chances for a win. Bob Pockrass came out and analyzed the same, as he said via FOX:

“He was dominating that race, but on that late restart, Sam Mayer gets into the back of him and Larson has to settle for fourth. So should Larson be frustrated? I don't think so. Annoyed? Sure…”

“So look, Kyle Larson, if he gets another chance at a triple header sweep, he potentially can do it for sure, and he'll get that next chance here in just a few weeks," he added.

Kyle Larson starts this weekend's Cup Series race at Martinsville inside the Top 5 in P4 with Christopher Bell taking the pole position.

