$100,000,000 rapper names new album after NASCAR team, features Cup cars in music videos

Rapper Pitbull recently launched his latest album titled 'Trackhouse'. The NASCAR-inspired project quickly climbed to the No. 1 spot on iTunes' Latin chart.

Pitbull, a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, had previously committed to naming his album after the team, which was founded in 2020 by Justin Marks and Ty Norris.

The album cover prominently features Pitbull wearing a Trackhouse-branded jacket, with the team's two NASCAR race cars in the background, and there have been various other collaborations with the team.

On Pitbull's YouTube channel, many of the songs from the 14-track album are accompanied by animated "visualizer" graphics.

The team has also shared a light-hearted cinematic video on its social media platforms, featuring Justin Marks using a pencil to check off a list of Trackhouse's achievements, with the musical collaboration being the final item on the list.

The video highlights Trackhouse's aspirations to redefine NASCAR through innovative approaches in both competition and business operations, setting it apart from traditional organizations in the sport.

The team has already achieved five wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, including a historic victory at the inaugural Chicago street race, where their first-time NASCAR Premier Series driver (Shane van Gisbergen) won — a feat not seen in 60 years.

This is about creating history, a multi-generational legacy, and enjoying it through entertainment, says Pitbull

Pitbull has also released a video on social media, explaining why he named the album after the team. Notable tracks from the album include "Jumpin," featuring Lil Jon and "Can't Stop Us Now," featuring Zac Brown.

Dean Stoyer, Chief Business Officer of Trackhouse Entertainment Group, said that the team has secured the right to use two songs from the album for their marketing efforts.

According to Speedway Digest, Pitbull said:

"This is real. This is all about our stories coming together, and that's why the fans love it. This right here is about making history, it's generational, it's about creating a legacy, having fun doing it with entertainment."

The album features the track "Freak 54 (Freak Out)," showcasing the legendary Nile Rodgers. This single has achieved impressive numbers with over 1 million Spotify streams and more than 2 million views on its music video.

Vikina, a prominent figure in Latin dance music, contributes her unique disco-pop vibe to two songs — "Take a Shot" and "It Takes 3."

Additionally, Pitbull is set to bring the fresh music to life during The Trilogy Tour, where he'll share the stage with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin. This tour will span North America throughout the fall, beginning October 14 in Washington, D.C., and covering major cities coast-to-coast, concluding on December 10 in Vancouver, BC.