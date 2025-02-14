$100M-worth rapper Pitbull ends his partnership with Trackhouse Racing

Pitbull, a renowned rapper, songwriter, and Grammy Award winner has ended his long-term partnership with Trackhouse Racing. Both Trackhouse Racing and the artist took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement.

Pitbull (worth $100 million according to celebritynetworth.com), the Grammy Award-winning musician, has officially ended his partnership with Trackhouse Racing, effective immediately. The announcement has come just days before the highly anticipated Daytona 500, marking the conclusion of his four-year involvement with the NASCAR team, which he co-owned since its inception in 2021.

Under Pitbull's co-ownership, Trackhouse Racing achieved notable success, including eight race victories and a Championship four appearance in 2022. Trackhouse Racing tweeted the news and thanked the Grammy Award winner for his involvement with them:

"We’re honored and humbled that @pitbull has chosen to take this journey with Trackhouse. Thank you for all you’ve done and good luck on your next venture! DALE!!!"

Since its founding, Trackhouse Racing has celebrated significant achievements, including seven race wins in the NASCAR Cup Series as of September 2024. Key victories include the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas and the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The team also gained attention with its "Project 91," which allows drivers from different motorsport disciplines to compete in NASCAR. Moving forward to the 2025 season, Trackhouse Racing intends to run three cars: Daniel Suárez in the No. 99 Chevrolet, Ross Chastain in the No. 1 Chevrolet, and Shane van Gisbergen in the No. 88 Chevrolet.

Justin Marks pays tribute to departing NASCAR team co-owner Pitbull

Justin Marks, born on March 25, 1981, in St. Louis, Missouri, is a well-known personality in American motorsports, recognized for his roles as a former racing driver and co-owner of Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Following a successful career across different racing series, including NASCAR and sports car racing, Marks shifted to team ownership, where he has achieved notable success. In June 2021, Marks made headlines by acquiring the NASCAR assets of Chip Ganassi Racing, which allowed Trackhouse to expand to two full-time entries for the 2022 season. The team has since achieved multiple race victories and garnered awards for various initiatives.

Marks also opened up about Pitbull's relationship with Trackhouse Racing:

"This is a great business story. Armando came in when we had no certainty of any material success and took a chance to help build a brand. Now that we've scaled up and have new parters, he's been able to be rewarded for the impact he's made. A great investment on both ends. Excited to see what he does next! DALE!"

Marks is not only focused on NASCAR; he has expressed interest in expanding Trackhouse's presence in other motorsport disciplines. In early 2025, he announced plans for the team to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and MotoGP, reflecting his ambition to diversify Trackhouse's portfolio within motorsports.

