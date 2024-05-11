$10M-worth Michael McDowell secures verbal commitment from Spire Motorsports owner for Truck Series opportunity in 2025

NASCAR veteran Michael McDowell revealed that he will have a chance to drive in the Truck Series in 2025 with Spire Motorsports. However, he hasn't signed a contract yet and it was a verbal agreement with Jeff Dickerson.

$10 million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) McDowell is set to end his seven-year stint with Front Row Motorsports as he recently signed a contract with Spire Motorsports for the 2025 season. While the contract is limited to the NASCAR Cup Series, he revealed that he might have the chance to drive in the Craftsman Truck Series as well.

Speaking to the media, Michael McDowell stated that although he hasn't signed a contract for the other series, he did get into a verbal agreement with Jeff Dickerson, the team owner. He said:

"I don't have anything contractually obligated, but Jeff did say that I'd get to drive the truck. How many? Where? I don't know."

While he remains unaware of when he will get the opportunity to drive, he is aiming for the win. A major reason to drive in the series, as he mentioned, is that he will have the chance to mark a victory there and then he would become a driver who has won a race in all three of the NASCAR series.

"But I know it sounds silly because there was a time that I'm like, 'whew, I don't know if I'll ever win a race,' let alone a race in every series. But now that I've won an XFINITY and Cup, I would love to check that box of Truck because I know there's a decent amount of people in the sport, but I think that that's something that's really cool. I think it's something that's really cool to say that you've won in all three of the top tier series in the NASCAR. So hopefully I'll have an opportunity to do that. Like I said, there's nothing on paper, but he did say I'd get to drive."

Expand Tweet

Michael McDowell's hopes to contend for the championship with Spire Motorsports

Michael McDowell has raced in NASCAR for the past 17 years, but his only two victory triumphs in the Cup Series came between 2021 and 2023 with Front Row Motorsports. He won the iconic Daytona 500 in 2021 and then repeated his victory at Indianapolis in 2023.

Now that he is set to end his stint with the team at the end of this season, he will continue racing with Spire Motorsports. Michael McDowell has won only two races in his career so far but aims for a higher finish with Spire. Reacting to his signing, he said that he would work hard and perhaps compete for the championship.

"This is a new chapter for my family and me, and we’re incredibly thankful for the opportunity that’s in front of us. It’s going to take some hard work, but I feel like everything is in place for us to be successful as a race team — to win races and contend for championships. People are the greatest asset to any organization, and with Spire’s vision, ambition, knowledge, and dedication, we will achieve great things. Failure is not an option, and that’s the mindset that it will take to achieve our goals."

Michael McDowell, who drove the Ford until now with FRM, will be behind the wheel of the #71 Chevrolet with Spire Motorsports 2025 onwards.