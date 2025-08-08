  • NASCAR
11 NASCAR championships, one frame: Richard Petty shares candid behind-the-scenes moments with Cup Series greats

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Aug 08, 2025 02:34 GMT
2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day - Source: Getty
NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty (middle) pose for photos following the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day at NASCAR Hall of Fame on May 20, 2025 i - Source: Getty

NASCAR icon Richard Petty recently shared a few throwback pictures alongside current Cup Series regulars, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano X (formerly Twitter). The clicks were from when the Legends teamed up to welcome NBC back to the sport.

Logano had not won his third championship at the time, and his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney was a new Cup Series champion. Reflecting on the total number of championships won by the three NASCAR stalwarts in the frame, Petty captioned his post,

“11x🏆 #ThrowbackThursday to a little behind-the-scenes when the King teamed up with @Blaney and @joeylogano to help welcome NBC back to NASCAR!”
NBC has just started its Cup Series deal with NASCAR, under which the broadcast giant will televise the final 14 races of the 2025 season. The upcoming 90-lap event at Watkins Glen is going to be the second one on NBC’s roster for this year.

Petty, who turned 88 last month, is a nine-time recipient of the Most Popular Driver Award and has been inducted into the Hall of Fame by the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the Diecast Hall of Fame, the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Despite his array of accolades, Richard Petty remains as humble as ever, dressed in shades, boots, and his iconic cowboy hat, speaking with everyone who stops to talk to him. He doesn’t race anymore but cares a lot about NASCAR and motorsports in general.

When Richard Petty refused to congratulate Bubba Wallace for his historic win at IMS

A few weeks ago, Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing won his first race in over two years at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was also the first time a Black driver had won at IMS.

However, Richard Petty, for whom Wallace made his debut Cup Series start, said that he wouldn’t congratulate the Alabama native. Detailing his stance on his Race Recap podcast, Petty said,

“No, I never congratulate anybody, okay? You know, even my drivers and stuff. You put them out there, you expect them to win the race. That’s what you put them out there for.”
Well, what Richard Petty said is true in NASCAR. But Wallace’s victory at IMS snapped a 100-race winless streak. The #23 camp celebrated hard. Thanking his team and partners, Wallace said in a statement,

“I believe this team, its partners, and fans are ready to see some great things again. I’m humbled that they have chosen me to take that next step with them. I’m ready for next season to begin and to prove to people that we can compete at the level we all expect to be at.”

Next up for the Cup Series regulars is Go Bowling at The Glen. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, August 10, the regular season points event will be televised on USA (2 pm ET onwards). Fans can also listen to its exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
