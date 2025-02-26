$110M NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick shares valuable advice for Atlanta antihero Carson Hocevar

Kevin Harvick had some strong advice for Carson Hocevar following his controversial performance at the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta. The NASCAR legend, valued at $110 million by Celebrity Net Worth, addressed Hocevar’s aggressive driving style and the criticism he came in from fellow drivers.

Carson Hocevar finished second in the race but found himself at the center of post-race confrontations. Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Busch were all frustrated with his moves on the track. Blaney, who Hocevar spun on Lap 234, expressed his frustration over the radio, calling Hocevar a "moron" and an "absolute weapon". Busch too was reportedly heard swearing on the radio and expressing frustration over the moves Hocevar made throughout the race.

The discussion took place on the Harvick Happy Hour podcast, and a clip was shared on X by HarvickHappyHour. The post captioned:

"Keep standing on the gas." @KevinHarvick's advice for @CarsonHocevar after Atlanta. #NASCAR, highlighted Harvick’s perspective on how Hocevar should handle the backlash.

In the clip, Harvick encouraged Hocevar to continue racing aggressively as long as he could handle the criticism that came with it. He highlighted that racing at the front of the pack was the best way to learn and improve, even if it led to mistakes. Kevin Harvick acknowledged that Hocevar had upset several drivers, including Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch, but maintained that taking risks was necessary for success.

Harvick added that modern NASCAR racing rewards aggressive drivers. He noted that Hocevar’s style, while controversial, put him in a position to win his first Cup Series race. However, he also pointed out that Hocevar needed to clean up his mistakes to avoid unnecessary conflicts with other drivers.

"Keep standing on the gas, Carson. Keep standing on the gas as long as you have shoulders big enough to take all the criticism and everything that comes with it. If you learn by standing on the gas, being upfront you're going to learn more anyway. You gotta be willing to take those chances, and do the things that you have to do to try to win races,” Harvick said.

Harvick also added that Hocevar needed to strike a balance between aggression and control. He advised the young driver to ignore the outside noise, learn from his mistakes, and keep pushing forward. Kevin Harvick compared Hocevar’s situation to Ross Chastain's, who faced similar backlash early in his career.

Kevin Harvick expands his racing footprint with Mission Bank partnership

Kevin Harvick has strengthened his business interests in motorsports. Mission Bank has been named the official business bank of Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway and the SPEARS CARS Tour West, a move to expand both operations.

As sourced via Markets.ft, Harvick’s Kern Raceway, located in Bakersfield, California, is undergoing big changes. The facility recently announced the relocation of Bakersfield Speedway to its property, featuring a newly configured dirt track and expanded grandstands. This development is in line with Harvick’s long-term goal of growing grassroots racing on the West Coast.

Mission Bank President A.J. Antongiovanni talked about the partnership being based on shared values and a commitment to the local community.

"Kevin, Tim, the Kern Raceway, and the SPEARS CARS Tour West are a perfect fit," he said. "We are all here to make our community a better place. Literally, we are living our purpose to fuel and grow Kern County."

For Kevin Harvick, this partnership is more than just financial backing. He views it as a big step in developing the infrastructure needed to sustain and grow racing in the region.

"It’s great to partner with an organization that has such a deep-rooted investment in Bakersfield," Harvick added. "As we grow the scope of our business at Kern Raceway and with the CARS Tour West, we look forward to working with Mission Bank along the way."

The SPEARS CARS Tour West, which Harvick co-owns with Tim Huddleston, has also expanded. The 2025 season introduced a new division, adding Limited Pro Late Models and Legends Tour West to the existing lineup. The series now features an increased number of events and venues, giving more opportunities to drivers to compete at a high level.

