$110m-worth Kevin Harvick considers JGR veteran for potential NASCAR Cup team consultation

Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick recently revealed his possible choices for a four-car NASCAR Cup Series team starting with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Denny Hamlin.

Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion, hung his racing gloves after the 2023 season. Since his retirement, the driver-turned-analyst for NASCAR on Fox recently shared his potential picks in an episode of Harvick's Happy Hour' podcast.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) driver started with the veteran driver Denny Hamlin of JGR who he thinks will help him create his fantasy team. Kevin Harvick, whose net worth is $110 million as of 2024 (according to Celebrity Net Worth), said (at 0:01):

"If I'm going to build a four-car cup team, my guy that's going to help me build my team is Denny Hamlin. I know a lot of people boo Denny and don't like him and don't like the things that he says.

"And here's the bottom line. Denny Hamlin has switched on to our sport, works his butt off to be good at it. And he goes out, kicks a** on the racetrack. I like that."

Although many are not always fond of Hamlin's demeanor, Harvick thinks that the 23XI Racing co-owner knows a lot about the sport from both standpoints like driving and ownership.

The 48-year-old Harvick picked the Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) star Kyle Larson as his second choice, Larson's dynamic ability to push the maximum in any car made Harvick pick the 2021 Cup Series champion of the lot.

"I think my pure speed guy, give him a fast car, do what he needs to do is Kyle Larson.

"I think he can go out and drive the wheels off of anything. He's not a hundred percent your development guy that's going to help you rebuild your team," Harvick said (at 0:20).

Harvick then picked the two-time Cup Series Champion Joey Logano as the development guy" to make up for what the HMS driver Larson lacks:

"I think that could be based on the old rules would be a guy like Joey Logano." Harvick added. (0:32)

The final entry to the four-car Cup Series team, according to Harvick, would be a 16-year-old youngster Brent Crews, who is a member of the Toyota Racing Development program. Crews drives the #29 Camry in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour for Kevin Harvick Inc.

"So I'd have a Lagano, Larson, Hamlin, and my up-and-comer. I'm going to be a little bit biased here, but I would bring Brent Crews because I think his potential is off the charts," Harvick said (at 0:36).

Expand Tweet

Kevin Harvick may fill in for Hendrick Motorsports driver at All-Star Weekend

The former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick will potentially be called out of retirement and replace the #5 driver of Hendrick Motorsports (HMS).

The 48-year-old Harvick was recently called in to be a stand-by driver for the current #5 driver Kyle Larson, who's set to compete in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. The former SHR driver Harvick is set to drive the #5 Chevy Camaro during the All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro on May 17-19.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Harvick, also a two-time All-Star race winner, was approached by Rick Hendrick, owner of HMS, personally about his availability.