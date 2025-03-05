$110M worth-NASCAR champion drops a striking reality check about Connor Zilisch's Cup racing obstacle that ‘affects people more than anything’

NASCAR rising star Connor Zilisch is in his rookie full-time Xfinity Series season and recently made his Cup Series debut at Circuit of The Americas. However, his first outing in NASCAR’s top division ended in disappointment. Recently, veteran driver Kevin Harvick weighed in on the challenges Zilisch may face when he eventually transitions to the Cup Series full-time.

Connor Zilisch's Cup Series debut ended abruptly after the 18-year-old collided with his Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suárez, who had spun on the track. Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, who is worth $110M (as per Celebrity Net Worth) weighed in on the challenges ahead for Zilisch, stating that while preparing for a single Cup race is manageable, adjusting to a full-time season in NASCAR’s top division presents a much greater challenge for multiple reasons.

"When you only have to prepare for one race or two races or handful of races and they're all on, you know, road course type racetracks, it's a lot easier than managing the whole year[...]The challenge becomes how do you manage a 38 week season, more money in your bank account, all the girls out there looking for a new boyfriend. There's just a lot of life things that you have to manage around that," Kevin Harvick said on the Happy Hour podcast. (0:05)

"And then you also have to maintain that level of preparation on an every week basis and you have to do it on ovals. And you have to do it on different ovals[...]and so your time becomes crunched very quickly when you go cup racing. And that's the thing that really affects people more than anything is how do I manage my time and all the things that it takes to get there," he added.

Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch has quickly made a name for himself in the Xfinity Series. Owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., the team has provided a strong platform for the young driver, who has already secured two victories in just seven starts.

Fans can catch Dale Jr.'s protege in the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway on 8th March at 5:00 PM Eastern time. The race will exclusively be available on CW, MRN, and SiriusXM.

Connor Zilisch’s father delivers 3-word reaction to son’s heartbreaking Cup debut

Connor Zilisch's weekend at COTA began on a high note with a commanding performance in the Focused Health 250 Xfinity Series race. He secured pole position and overcame multiple setbacks to claim victory on Saturday. However, his Cup Series debut took a different turn.

Unlike fellow road course specialist Shane van Gisbergen, Zilisch was unable to translate his skills into a win in NASCAR’s top division. Following the race, his father took to X to reflect on the unfortunate end to his son’s Cup Series debut at COTA.

"Bad luck continues" wrote Zilisch's father.

